Join the Famicom Detective Club early with an Emio – The Smiling Man demo next week

Excited to join the Famicom Detective Club for the Nintendo Switch but not quite sold on the concept or the next episode quite yet? Well you’re in luck, because Nintendo will be dropping a free, 3-part Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club demo onto the eShop next week (on August 19th) in advance of the August 29th full game release.

This would be the third Famicom Detective Club case for the Nintendo Switch released so far, though there’s no requirement to get caught up on previous installments to jump into the latest release, so feel free to check it out.

Ahead of its launch on Aug. 29, start an early investigation into a heinous crime with a free 3-part episodic demo of the Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club game that will be available on the Nintendo eShop for the Nintendo Switch system. Starting the evening of Aug. 19, players can download the episodic demo to play through the Prologue and Chapter 1. Two further chapters will be automatically added to the demo: Chapter 2 on the evening of Aug. 22 and Chapter 3 on the evening of Aug. 27.* Players can carry their progress forward to the full version of the game if purchased. For a sneak peek of what players can expect, check out this new video: here In Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, a student has been found dead in a chilling fashion, his head covered with a paper bag with an eerie smiling face drawn on it—much like the victims of Emio, the Smiling Man—a killer of urban legend. Playing as an assistant private investigator, you are tasked with helping police solve this crime, which is reminiscent of a series of unsolved murders from 18 years ago. Has a serial killer returned, or is this the work of a copycat? Are these crimes inspired by the Smiling Man urban legend, or the origin of it? As part of the continuing adventures of the Utsugi Detective Agency, for the first time in the Famicom Detective Club series, play as familiar character Ayumi Tachibana during select portions of the story. As an investigative duo, you’ll dive deeper into this intense story of suspicion, isolation and fragility. For more information on the Nintendo eShop demo launching on Aug. 19, visit Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop. Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club launches on Aug. 29 on Nintendo Switch.