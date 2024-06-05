Get into the head of Agent 47 as Hitman 3 VR comes to Meta Quest 3

The Hitman series has dabbled with VR with the Playstation 4 version of Hitman 3. It seems IOI interactive wanted to further explore VR and has recruited XR Games to lead this effort. As the companies announced today that they will be bringing Agent 47 onto the Meta Quest 3 headset this summer with Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded.

Promising to leverage the power of the Meta Quest 3, this title is built from the ground up and will incorporate a new visual style, movement methods, environmental interactivity and the ability to dual wield weapons. As a big fan of the franchise I’m full of questions regarding this release. Will it have all the maps from the World of Assassination trilogy? Will the game feature modes such as contracts, and elusive targets? Most importantly, how will dual-wielding help me stealthily complete my mission?

Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded will be coming this Summer to the Meta Quest 3 platform and you can pre-order the title at a 10% discount now on the Meta store.

HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded - Announcement trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

XR Games – in collaboration with IO Interactive – is thrilled to announce that it is developing and publishing ‘HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded’ – a new VR version of the multi-million selling title ‘HITMAN 3’ – available exclusively for Meta Quest 3, summer 2024.



Rebuilt from the ground up for VR, HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded marks a significant milestone in the HITMAN series, by leveraging the power of Meta Quest 3 to deliver a truly immersive untethered VR experience. Bringing dual-wielding to the series for the first time, increased interactivity, a completely overhauled user interface, and enhanced movement mechanics, HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded delivers an incredible HITMAN VR experience for HITMAN veterans and new players alike. Key Features of HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded Include: Dual-Wielding : A series first, HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded introduces dual-wielding, allowing players to use two weapons or items simultaneously, adding a new dimension to strategic gameplay.

A brand new cel-shaded art-style : See Agent 47 in a whole new light with a stunning new cel-shaded visual style.

Enhanced Interactivity : Experience a new level of realism with interactive environments that respond to every action.

Overhauled user interface : HITMAN 3’s UI has been completely redesigned for VR, ensuring intuitive control and navigation.

Improved movement options: HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded now offers fluid and natural locomotion options, making it easier than ever to navigate complex environments with speed and stealth.

Many more improvements throughout : From visual enhancements to refined gameplay mechanics, this is the most immersive untethered HITMAN VR experience to date. “We are excited to partner with IO Interactive to bring HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded to life on the Meta Quest 3,” said Bobby Thandi, Founder and CEO of XR Games. “Our teams have worked tirelessly to bring this huge AAA franchise to VR. We knew the HITMAN audience demanded the absolute best VR experience, and only the Meta Quest 3 could power such large environments, dense crowds and emergent sandbox gameplay. With dual-wielding, a stunning new art-style, new features and improvements, we believe HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded will set a new standard for bringing AAA franchises to Meta Quest.“ HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded will be available exclusively on Meta Quest 3. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare to step into the world of Agent 47 like never before.