Nintendo eShop Update – Emio – The Smiling Man: FDC, Gundam Breaker 4, Goat Sim 3, Peglin

It’s a totally jam packed Nintendo eShop Update this week thanks to that Indie World and Partner Direct Showcase earlier in the week (see our coverage here). So focusing on just some highlights won’t be super easy, but according to Nintendo, we should consider checking out: Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, Gundam Breaker 4 (our review here), Goat Simulator 3, WitchSpring R, Balatro: Friends of Jimbo, Peglin, PICO PARK 2, Castlevania Dominus Collection and a ton more.
See the full list of releases, activities and deals below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club – Solve the tragic death of a student, who has been found with a smiley-faced paper bag over his head. This chilling clue recalls cold cases from the past and an urban legend about a killer with a disturbing modus operandi: Emio, a.k.a the Smiling Man, said to grant his victims “a permanent smile.” As a member of the Utsugi Detective Agency, you will be tasked with helping police investigate the events that led to this heinous crime. You will scrutinize the clues and testimonies you gather along the way to draw potential connections and bring the killer to justice. Play up to the third chapter of the game with the free episodic demo* available on Nintendo eShop. Your progress can even be carried forward to the full game, if purchased! The Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club game is available today.
- GUNDAM BREAKER 4 – Create your ultimate Gundam and deploy it across a variety of combat missions! Defeat your enemies, acquire their parts and equip new abilities. Mix and match parts from over 250 base kits to personalize your own Gunpla with the biggest variety of mobile suits and parts of any GUNDAM BREAKER game to date. Plus, you can collect, pose and display your creations in Diorama Mode. Express your style and get ready to sortie! Break, build and battle when GUNDAM BREAKER 4 launches today.
- WitchSpring R – Discover a story-driven RPG with a unique gaming system that blends elements of simulation, item collection and adventure! Accompany Pieberry, a young witch seeking power to survive a brutal witch hunt, as she embarks on a grand adventure. WitchSpring R is available today.
- As Seen in the Indie World and Partner Direct Showcase
- Pizza Tower – Peppino Spaghetti is on a mission to destroy the titular Pizza Tower in order to save his restaurant from annihilation. Charge through the wacky floors of the tower at high speed, quickly defeating enemies on your way, and adapt to a variety of obstacles and transformations. Follow Peppino through his rampage and experience the highly stylized 2D pixel art style reminiscent of 90s cartoons today!
- Balatro: Friends of Jimbo – In this free update to the critically acclaimed roguelike deckbuilder, players will be able to use cards inspired by four notable video game titles, play even more illegal poker hands, discover game-changing jokers and trigger adrenaline-pumping, outrageous combos. The update features cards from The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, Vampire Survivors, DAVE THE DIVER and Among Us – each with its very own art based on the respective game. Balatro: Friends of Jimbo is available today.
- Peglin – In this roguelike pachinko-inspired RPG, you’re on a quest to take revenge on some gold-stealing dragons. Aim orbs and hit pegs to deal damage in turn-based battles. Collect and upgrade a variety of different orbs as you progress, each with its own powers. The pegs themselves can have peculiar properties too, and rare passive power-ups called relics also add a range of game-changing effects. Aim carefully and combine the effects of orbs, pegs and relics to create some spectacular combos and teach those dragons a lesson! Peglin is available now.
- Castlevania Dominus Collection – Three fan-favorite Castlevania titles, originally released on the Nintendo DS system, return in one collection. Get ready to slash through monsters, crawl through dark corridors, and fight evil throughout the centuries in three classic platforming adventures. Once again battle Dracula and his terrifying minions across Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow, Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin and Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia, plus two versions of Haunted Castle, the arcade game that started it all. Castlevania Dominus Collection is available today.
- PICO PARK 2 – Cooperation is key in this sequel to action-puzzle platformer PICO PARK. Two to eight players can work together via local play** or online multiplayer*** to navigate through more than 60 new levels full of ledges, cliffs and other obstacles. WORLD, ENDLESS and BATTLE modes are back with even greater challenges awaiting in the all-new DARK Mode, where your skills – and friendships – will be put to the ultimate test. PICO PARK 2 is available now.
- Goat Simulator 3 – Take control of more goats than you ever thought possible in this playful sandbox experience. Complete quests and challenges, or just cause mayhem — it’s all up to you and your goat. Invite friends to join in via online multiplayer*** and local split screen options, too! Goat Simulator 3 is available now.
Activities:
- My Nintendo SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ One-Year Anniversary Celebration Sweepstakes – Power up your next vacation with the My Nintendo SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ One-Year Anniversary Celebration Sweepstakes****! Enter for your chance to win a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, where you can jump into the fun of Super Mario in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™! Enter today – this sweepstakes ends on Sept. 4 at 11:00 p.m. PT! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/8d371fce4d6d0b05.
- My Nintendo Shovel Knight: Decade of Digging Sweepstakes – Celebrate 10 years of the chivalrous adventurer, Shovel Knight! Enter the My Nintendo Shovel Knight: Decade of Digging Sweepstakes***** for a chance to win a treasure trove of Shovel Knight delights. Hurry – this sweepstakes ends on Sept. 4 at 11 p.m. PT! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/dab07cd0247c261f.
Nintendo eShop Sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Capcom Gamescom Sale – Level up your gaming collection during Capcom’s Gamescom Sale, featuring iconic franchises like Mega Man, MONSTER HUNTER, Resident Evil and more, with discounts up to 84% off! This sale ends Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
* Internet connection required to download.