Nintendo eShop Update – Lunar Remastered Collection, Monument Valley series, Chessarama

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch today and/or soon, including one of our classic JRPG favorites, in Lunar Remastered Collection, along with both award-winning Monument Valley titles, and more slow paced releases such as Chessarama and many others. The Nintendo Music app also gets an update with some retro The Legend of Zelda tracks too.

Either way, see the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.