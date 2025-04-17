Nintendo eShop Update – Lunar Remastered Collection, Monument Valley series, Chessarama

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch today and/or soon, including one of our classic JRPG favorites, in Lunar Remastered Collection, along with both award-winning Monument Valley titles, and more slow paced releases such as Chessarama and many others. The Nintendo Music app also gets an update with some retro The Legend of Zelda tracks too.
Either way, see the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2 – Embark on a series of peaceful journeys across these meditative puzzle games. Explore isometric worlds filled with individually crafted puzzles to unravel, stunning landscapes to manipulate, optical illusions to discover and mysterious secrets to uncover. Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2 feature all additional chapters, add-ons and DLC for the complete experience. Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2 are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online
- Three more classic games have been added to the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library*! Streets of Rage, ESWAT: City Under Siege and Super Thunder Blade are available to play now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.
Nintendo Music:
- Hylian Harmonies – It’s dangerous to go alone – take this! The soundtracks for The Legend of Zelda (NES) and The Legend of Zelda (Famicom Disk System) are available now on Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks**! Immerse yourself in the tracks from Link’s first hero’s journey while you embark on your own adventures. Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- Creator’s Voice – Split Fiction – The latest installment of the “Creator’s Voice” video series is here, featuring Split Fiction. Hear from the game makers at Hazelight Studios as they dive into the development process and share more about this surprising co-op action-adventure game where players jump between sci-fi and fantasy worlds as contrasting writers who have become trapped in a simulation of their own stories. You can watch the video here: https://youtu.be/NeFE4jGeZZw. For more information on the series, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/gaming-systems/switch-2/featured-games/creators-voice/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Animal Quest: The Battle for Green Hollow
- Arcade Archives GANGBUSTERS
- Bubble Wizard II Saga
- Chessarama
- Chippy’s Stash
- Cozy Stitch Puzzle
- Dragons Legacy : Monsters Lair – Available April 19
- EGGCONSOLE DINOSAUR PC-8801mkIISR
- Hegzis – Available April 23
- Hit Back – Available April 19
- I Am Busy Digging a Hole
- I, Robot
- Irisy Aqua
- Leila
- LunarLux
- LUNAR Remastered Collection – Available April 18
- Masters Bowling – Available April 19
- Maths Pals
- Mayhem Mail
- MINI HOCKEY CUP
- Necroking
- Old Skies – Available April 23
- ONLY UP! – Available April 18
- Orphans – Available April 18
- PAWfect Pet Paradise
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate
- Pool With Me – Available April 19
- Rusty Rabbit
- Sacre Bleu
- Skies Above
- Sneaky All-Nighter
- Snow Squall Grip
- Sunderfolk – Available April 23
- Tempopo
- There’s No Easter Eggs
- Thought Experiment Simulator
- Thrill Penguin – Available April 18
- Vinebound: Tangled Together