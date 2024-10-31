Nintendo eShop Update: Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Trilogy

Given today’s date, it seems appropriate that this week’s eShop update is full of games to get you in the Halloween spirit. You can travel to hell in the Hella Remastered version of Shadows of the Damned — a game rising from the dead thirteen years after its original release. If you want frights that are a little more Earth-based, you can visit the radiated monsters that inhabit Chernobyl as the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy finally arrives on the Switch with Call of Prypiat, Clear Sky, and Shadow of Chornobyl. And if your spooky mood goes in a more retro direction, Switch Online subscribers get access today to a pair of creepy N64 titles: Turok 2: Seeds of Evil and Shadowman.
There are plenty of non-spooky titles too, so check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Farmagia – Marvelous and Hiro Mashima – creator of Rave Master and FAIRY TAIL – team up to present a brand new adventure full of frantic monster combat and farming! A despotic overlord imposes an oppressive regime on the world’s inhabitants, and it’s up to you and your fellow Farmagia to stop him. Explore, battle, collect resources, upgrade your skills, and grow and command an army of monsters. Gather your monsters and take a stand against the regime when Farmagia plants itself onto the Nintendo Switch system on Nov. 1. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online: MATURE 17+*
- SHADOW MAN – In this action-adventure title, there is a place beyond death known as Deadside. Play as English literature student and hired assassin Mike LeRoi, who becomes the SHADOW MAN and can cross into Deadside at will. The story begins with a prophetic vision of a coming apocalypse — that only Mike can stop from becoming reality. The future of humanity is in your hands as you plunge into the beating heart of all that is evil. SHADOW MAN is available now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil – Get ready … TUROK! When an evil being called Primagen awakens in the Lost Land, it falls to Joshua Fireseed – the Turok – to defeat him. Protect the five Energy Totems sealing Primagen’s power and complete missions as you journey through each world under the wisdom of your guide, Adon. Gather all the hidden Primagen Keys and fight the being himself. Turok 2: Seeds of Evil is available now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.
- Digital Spotlight
- Dark Moon Rising – A frightful night approaches … so why not visit some in-game haunts this Halloween! Help Luigi find the missing shards of the Dark Moon across several haunted mansions in the Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD game. You can also go trick-or-treating with your island community to gather in-game goodies in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game! Seeking more of a thrill? Help police solve the tragic death of a student, where a chilling clue recalls a series of cold cases from the past and an urban legend about a killer with a disturbing M.O. in the Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club game. Check out these creepy titles and more on Nintendo Switch!
Nintendo Mobile:
- Nintendo Music – Nintendo Music is a brand-new app that brings Nintendo soundtracks to your smart devices**, exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members* at no additional cost. Tune in to the iconic beats of Super Mario Bros. and the grand soundscapes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, to the tentacle-tapping tunes of Splatoon 3 and beyond! Anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership can use the app to start their own musical tour through nearly 40 years of Nintendo history. Nintendo Music is available now. For more details, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/nintendo-music/.
- 3rd Anniversary of Pikmin Bloom – The Pikmin Bloom app** for smartphone is celebrating its third anniversary with a bouquet of events! Throughout the month of November, you can clear challenges and collect Whipped Cream to earn 3rd Anniversary Cupcake Decor Pikmin, in-app headbands for your Mii character and other fun stuff. The celebrations will conclude with an epic Community Week starting on Nov. 25. Join the party for free today! This celebration runs from Nov. 1 at 12 a.m. local time to Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. local time. Visit the official site for more info: https://pikminbloom.com/en/news/.
Activities:
- Happy Halloween from My Nintendo! – My Nintendo members can redeem their My Nintendo Platinum Points*** for a range of rewards this season, from cozy to spooky! Check out the Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – Haunted Hallway virtual backgrounds featuring the Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD game, as well as a lunar-ific wallpaper of Mario and friends in Halloween costumes!
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- From Poland With Love – Welcome to the “From Poland With Love” sale – a massive sale from many of Poland’s greatest developers and publishers. Organized by the team at Untold Tales, this event brings together some of the best and brightest games from the land of kielbasa and pierogi – all on one plate! This sale ends on Nov. 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Walk With Yiayia – Available Nov. 1
- Aero The Acro-Bat: Rascal Rival Revenge – Available Nov. 1
- Air Hunter
- Alchemist Generations Bundle
- Arcade Archives METAMORPHIC FORCE
- Archery Legend
- Astral Flux
- CAFE 0 ~The Sleeping Beast~ REMASTERED – Available Nov. 1
- Clock Tower: Rewind
- Coffee Pack – Available Nov. 1
- Coloring Pixels: Collection 5
- Ghost Assassin – Stealth Strike
- Giant Rush – Available Nov. 1
- Gladiator’s Arena
- Legends of Heropolis DX
- Let’s Sing 2025 – Available Nov. 5
- Love Delivery
- Love in Login
- Magic Cats Pots
- Mars Survivor – Available Nov. 1
- Metal Slug Tactics – Available Nov. 5
- Monarchy – Available Nov. 6
- Monospaced Lovers
- O.W.L Projekt – Available Nov.6
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3
- Raiden NOVA
- River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next – Available Nov. 6
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl
- SankakkuDoku
- Santa’s Spot It – Available Nov. 2
- Self-Delusion
- Shadow Corridor 2
- Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered
- Shanghai Mahjong Solitaire Deluxe – Available Nov.1
- Skater Bunny Simulator – Available Nov. 2
- Space Planet Invader – Cosmic Power – Available Nov. 1
- Super XYX
- Synaxarion Christian Stories: Great Martyr Christina of Tyre
- Telebbit
- The Beast Inside
- The Bunny Graveyard
- Tinkertown – Available Nov. 4
- Tobla – Divine Path – Available Nov. 4
- Totally Spies! – Cyber Mission
- Vampire Hunters
- Wings of Njord – Available Nov. 1
- WORMHOLE
- Zombies Crusher – Available Nov. 1