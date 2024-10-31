Nintendo eShop Update: Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Trilogy

Given today’s date, it seems appropriate that this week’s eShop update is full of games to get you in the Halloween spirit. You can travel to hell in the Hella Remastered version of Shadows of the Damned — a game rising from the dead thirteen years after its original release. If you want frights that are a little more Earth-based, you can visit the radiated monsters that inhabit Chernobyl as the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy finally arrives on the Switch with Call of Prypiat, Clear Sky, and Shadow of Chornobyl. And if your spooky mood goes in a more retro direction, Switch Online subscribers get access today to a pair of creepy N64 titles: Turok 2: Seeds of Evil and Shadowman.

There are plenty of non-spooky titles too, so check out the full list below!