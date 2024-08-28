Genshin Impact’s v5.0 update featuring Natlan is out now!

A couple weeks after the Special Program aired, Genshin Impact’s v5.0 update has arrived! Featuring new characters, a completely new region, and a whole new story, there’s plenty for Travelers to sink their teeth (and Primogems) into. On top of a plethora of new content to engage with and explore, there’s new quality of life changes benefitting players. Additionally, travel to Natlan early via completion of Mondstadt’s Archon Quest, and begin the Natlan Archon Quest upon completion of Liyue’s Archon Quest.

What are some of the new quality of life changes that HoYoverse implemented, you may be asking? For starters, we now have the ability to craft CUSTOM ARTIFACTS, consisting of a guaranteed main stat of your choice and TWO substats. If you’ve played Honkai: Star Rail, you know how big of a deal this is, and it will save players a good bunch of grinding. Second, the total “Fate” points needed to guarantee a 5-Star limited weapon has been reduced to one, so no more risking two undesired pulls to finally get that shiny new sword you want. Last but definitely not least, anniversary rewards have been updated. Travelers are now given a free selector immediately upon login for a free standard 5-Star of their choosing. This is an anniversary bonus, so you can expect to get one of these selectors every year around this time.

As for some of the new stuff you can expect to come across here in the Pyro Nation of Natlan, you’ll be meeting a cast of new friends (and enemies, of course), new wildlife, and getting to know each of the new tribes! Between the Children of Echoes, Scions of the Canopy, and the People of the Springs, you’re sure to never run out of interesting folks to meet and learn about. Not to mention the new 5-Star characters introduced, Mualani and Kinich.

Don’t forget about the Saurians, either! Travelers will be harnessing a brand new power to become Natlan’s Saurians, a cute bunch of critters that are sure to aid your exploration throughout this new landscape. Turn into the Tepetlisaurus and burrow underground or climb cliffs with ease! Swimming not cutting it? Don’t worry, the Koholasaurus has you covered and will make cutting through water a breeze. Need to reach higher ground but don’t wanna climb or there’s no readily available cliff? Have no fear, the Yumkasaurus has your back and will help you get to greater heights.

Besides all of that, there’s plenty of Primogems and rewards eagerly awaiting Travelers to come and collect. Get your adventure legs stretched and ready, because you’ll have a lot to uncover and explore in Natlan now that Genshin Impact’s version v5.0 has been released. Tons of new content, new characters to pull for, and maybe some reruns of characters you’ve been waiting to add to your collection. Enjoy your (probably not) vacation, and uncover the secrets lying beneath Natlan beginning today.