NBA 2K25 (powered by ProPLAY) set to hit the hardwood on September 6th

Get ready basketball fans, 2K Sports’ NBA 2K25 is gearing up for a September 6th, 2024 release on pretty much every platform under the sun. And in case you missed the memo, this year’s exciting installment will be powered by 2K’s new “ProPLAY”, which is their super fancy all-new movement technology and engine for new gen platforms which will handle the animation and dribble system.

Have a look at the goods in the gameplay trailer below and read on for all the newly revealed info including “Early Tip-Off” a couple days early for those who pre-order. There’s also a content roadmap and some settings/menus and tutorial screens to peruse.

NBA 2K25 | Official Gameplay Trailer:



NBA 2K25 menu screens, roadmap and more:

Today, 2K announced new gameplay enhancements and features bringing authentic on-court action to NBA 2K25 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. ProPLAY™, 2K’s groundbreaking technology that translates authentic movements from actual NBA footage into immersive gameplay, continues to evolve and expand in NBA 2K25 with an increased animation library that delivers 2K’s most true-to-life basketball yet. Updates also include an all-new dribble engine powered by ProPLAY™ and additions like Signature Go-To Shots, Shot Canceling, Shot Timing Profiles as well as a brand new defensive cutoff system, updates to the Contest System and more. “Realism, customization and freedom are the key drivers behind this year’s gameplay updates including one of the most impactful updates to our gameplay engine in years,” said Mike Wang, Gameplay Director at Visual Concepts. “Enhancements powered by ProPLAY™ inject a sense of energy, immersion, and, most importantly, authenticity to our game while the gameplay puts an unprecedented level of control in the player’s hands to fully personalize how they dribble and shoot the ball.” Gameplay innovations featured in NBA 2K25 for PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S & PC include: Gameplay , Powered by ProPLAY: 9,000 new ProPLAY™ animations have been added to NBA 2K25 pulling from real-world NBA footage to seamlessly translate actual NBA moments into authentic gameplay. Featuring 1,500 dribbling animations, 1,100 signature shot animations from most rostered players from the 2023-24 NBA season, and more than 1,300 new off-the-ball animations, including 150 new signature motion styles, NBA 2K25 delivers the most realistic gameplay to-date.

: AI gameplay has been improved across all platforms to play a more complementary role with updates to Court Spacing, Offense, Defense, Coaching, and the AI Difficulty to elevate the overall experience. Learn 2K: NBA 2K25 features a new Learn 2K mode that lets players learn everything from the basic mechanics of 2K all the way through how to execute the most advanced moves. Whether players want to try out the new Rhythm Shooting, learn the hundreds of moves, play mini-games, run drills, or work through practice scenarios, Learn 2K is an educational tool built to make NBA 2K25 more accessible for all. For full details check out the Courtside Report and Developer Diary. NBA 2K25 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will also come with enhanced gameplay including Shot Timing Profiles, Shot Canceling, new AI Gameplay and more. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements in the coming weeks to reveal even more of what’s new in NBA 2K25. Early Tip-Off Benefit: NBA 2K25 releases worldwide on September 6 for PS5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms. Fans who purchased before September 6, 2024 can play NBA 2K25 up to two days early on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One and PC*. Players who have already pre-ordered any edition of NBA 2K25 on compatible platforms at participating retailers will automatically be eligible for the Early Tip-Off benefit. Early Tip-off starts on Wednesday, September 4 at 5am ET. For more information, please visit the Early Tip-Off FAQ. For more information, please visit the NBA 2K25 official website. Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K25 is rated E for Everyone from the ESRB.