Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team coming to Nintendo Switch Online library

Heads up Pokémon fans, one of the original Game Boy Advance Pokémon Mystery Dungeon releases is heading to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library in about a week.

This unique take on a Pokémon adventure puts you, the player, in the fur/scales/whatever of a Pokémon in a world there are no humans anywhere to be seen… which is definitely a mystery.

Check out the announcement and the original box shot below, and make sure to grab the title when it goes live on August 9th, 2024.

What if you woke up one day as a Pokémon? What adventures would you find, and what sort of friends would you make? The Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team game takes place in a world where there are no humans, only Pokémon. You (originally a human) wake up one day to find yourself in this curious world, and that … you’re now a Pokémon! How and why did this happen? Unravel the mystery when this title joins the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library, available for all Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members* to play on Aug. 9! Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team – All of a sudden, you’ve found yourself in a new world, one where you’re now a Pokémon yourself and can speak and interact with other Pokémon. The adventure begins when you and your partner Pokémon set out on rescue missions in a world ravaged by natural disasters. But what is your true purpose and destiny in this Pokémon world? That’s the real mystery! As the hero of this journey, you’ll begin the game by taking a personality quiz, with the results determining which Pokémon you will become out of several options, including Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, Totodile and Chikorita – just to name a few. From there you’ll select your partner Pokémon before being whisked to a world full of Pokémon to befriend and dungeons to explore. Form your rescue team, take on mysterious changing dungeons and engage in strategic, turn-based battles in this game originally available on the Game Boy Advance system.