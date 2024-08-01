Jackbox gets steamy this September with new Naughty Pack

If you’ve ever played any of the Jackbox Park Packs, you know that with the right game and the right group of friends, the games can get a little racy. Jackbox Games is apparently aware of this as well, with today’s trailer for the new Jackbox Naughty Pack.

Arriving in September 2024 for $21.69 on all major platforms, the game will feature:

Fakin’ It All Night Long (Social Deduction): Fakin’ It returns and this time we’re putting it all out there. Everyone gets a secret task except the Faker, who tries to blend in. Find out which of your friends is the best liar… and SO much more! Featuring new categories and a brand new “remote play” mode.

Dirty Drawful (Drawing, Guessing): It’s Drawful, but dirty… It’s Dirty Drawful. We’ve taken the Drawful that you love and added spicy prompts to ensure your drawings are both terrible and titillating. We also may have added an “undo” button for this one, but don’t tell anyone.

Let Me Finish (Debate): Let Me Finish is Jackbox’s new presentation game that examines life’s serious questions like, “Where is the mailbox’s butt?” or “How does this avocado get aroused?” Everyone gets a chance to speak their mind but will others pick up what you’re putting down?

All sound pretty promising, so we’ll find out next month how naughty the Jackbox Naughty Pack can get. For now, though, here’s the trailer!

The Jackbox Naughty Pack screens:



