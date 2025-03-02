2K Games shows Cero Miedo as they reveal their entire post release content plans for WWE 2K25

With over 300 playable wrestlers you would think there wasn’t any need to add more superstars in WWE 2K25, but it seems like Visual Concepts and 2K really just wants to pack the title as they revealed most of the playable characters that will be added via five DLC packs.

Leading off the post release content is the New Wave pack, featuring recent signees such as Guila, Stephane Vaquer, Alex Shelly and Chris Sabin aka Motor City Machine Guns and a mystery celebrity (My money is on Travis Scott). The Dunk & Destruction pack is the oddball of the bunch as it features The Great Khali, Abyss (Who as a character never wrestled in the WWE, but there was a close call) and 3 NBA Superstars to be announced. The Fearless Pack gives us the white hot Penta, Jordynne Grace, New Jack, Bull Nakano and another TBA Celebrity. The Attitude Era pack plays it relatively safe with Mark Henry, Victoria, D’Lo Brown, Road Dogg & Billy Gunn, The New Age Outlaws. Closing out the Season Pass is the Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack which brings Jesse “The Body” Ventura, Sid Justice, Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndoff, Tito Santana and the Junkyard Dog back into the digital fray.

While each pack can be purchased individually, your best value will be the season pass which will net you all the packs as they release, but also the SuperCharger something which will instantly grant all the base game’s legends, arenas and titles without having to unlock them via gameplay. Premium editions of the game that include the season pass are the Deadman Edition and the Bloodline Edition, both available nearly a week before the standard edition on March 7th, 2025.