PS Plus Game Catalog for July 2024: Remnant II, Crisis Core – FFVII Reunion, Jackbox Party Pack 9

Heads up PlayStation Plus subscribers (those of the higher-end Extra and Premium tier varieties), the next set of Game Catalog releases are almost upon us.

That means as of Tuesday, July 16th, 2024 there will be some high profile titles (and PS Plus re-releases) including Remnant II, Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, The Jackbox Party Pack 9, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Job Simulator VR and more for PS4 and/or PS5 (and for the PS VR2 now) added to the Game Catalog… along with a few others including “classics” such as Ratchet and Clank Size Matters, Jeanne d’Arc and others.

See the list below and also at the PS Blog.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Remnant II – Standard Edition | PS5

Remant II is the sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity’s extinction.

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion | PS4, PS5

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is the HD remaster version of the smash hit prequel to Final Fantasy VII. In addition to all graphics being remastered in HD, fully voiced dialogue and new soundtrack arrangements make for a dynamic new retelling of a beloved classic. It follows the story of Zack Fair, a young warrior admired by the boy destined to save the world, trusted by men renowned as heroes of legend, and loved by the girl who holds the fate of the planet in her hands. The tale of Zack’s dreams and honor—the legacy that connects him to Cloud—is revealed in full in this grand saga that has broken the limits of an HD remaster.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord | PS4, PS5

Set forth on an epic adventure in a fictional Dark Ages sandbox that combines strategy and action-RPG gameplay. Create and develop your own character, gather companions, and use diplomacy, trade, and roguery to your advantage as you attempt to establish your clan among the ranks of the nobility. Raise armies to command and fight alongside in huge, real-time battles and sieges using an extensive command system, and an intuitive, skill-based directional combat system. Carve out your own kingdom or champion another’s cause as you explore the vast, reimagined continent of Calradia in this prequel to the critically acclaimed Mount & Blade: Warband.

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 | PS4, PS5

Introducing the ninth installment of the best-selling Party Pack Franchise you know and love! Whether you’re hanging out with friends, having a remote happy hour, trying to make the holidays less awkward, or looking for your next game to stream, The Jackbox Party Pack 9 is here to spice things up. Play now in English, French, Italian, German, or Spanish. You don’t need extra controllers for extra players – everyone uses their phones or tablets to play! Games support up to 10 players and 10,000 audience members joining in the fun to impact the outcome of the game.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous | PS4, PS5

Embark on a journey to a realm overrun by demons in a new epic RPG from the creators of the critically acclaimed Pathfinder: Kingmaker. Explore the nature of good and evil, learn the true cost of power, and rise as a Mythic Hero capable of deeds beyond mortal expectations. Create any character imaginable with the flexibility, richness, and depth of the Pathfinder First Edition ruleset. Choose from 25 classes, 12 character races, and more than a thousand spells, feats, and abilities to suit your personal playstyle. Enjoy two combat modes as you slay your enemies – real-time with pause or turn-based. Switch between them on the fly, so you can always take things as slowly — or as quickly — as you like. The unique Pathfinder ruleset also allows you to perform advanced combat maneuvers, like mounted combat. Use them wisely!

No More Heroes 3 | PS4, PS5

No More Heroes 3 follows the otaku assassin Travis Touchdown as he takes up his trusty beam katana once more and slashes his way through ten of the deadliest fighters in the galaxy. Now he must make it to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings in order to stop the evil Prince FU and his ten alien underlings from taking over Earth. Rack up combos with Travis’ beam katana and experience hack-and-slash action like never before.

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition | PS4

Travis Touchdown has been sucked into the legendary Death Drive Mk II games console, and the characters of the Death Drive Mk II’s diverse game library aren’t going to go down without a fight! Slice your way through them with all the beam charging, pro-wrestling-finisher action you know and love — turned up to 11. Burn through your skill gauge and link special and regular attacks for some kick-ass combos! Mix-up your approach and own your playstyle.

Deadcraft | PS4

Welcome to Deadcraft, a new twist on the zombie survival-action genre. In a world ravaged by a deadly virus, half-zombie Reid must survive not only by taking an axe, weedwhacker— anything he can get his hands on—to hordes of the undead, but by growing some zombie followers of his own. Choose your allies and enemies wisely as you try to make it through the apocalypse alive!

Steep* | PS4

Ride a massive open world across the Alps, where the powder is always fresh and the run never ends. Defy and master the mountain alone or with friends on skis, wingsuits, snowboards and paragliders. Record and share your best stunts. Ride solo or drop in next to other players to share thrilling rides. A permanent internet connection is required in order to play the game.

*PS Plus Re-Release

PlayStation Premium | PS VR2 & Classics

Job Simulator | PS VR2

In a world where robots have replaced all human jobs, step into the ‘Job Simulator’ to learn what it was like ‘to job’. Players can relive the glory days of work by simulating the ins and outs of being a gourmet chef, an office worker, a convenience store clerk, and more.

Summoner | PS4, PS5

In this PS2 action-RPG, Summoners have toppled empires and challenged gods. With rings crafted by the ancient Khosani, the gifted can call forth demons, dragons, and elementals, but only the strongest can control the forces they unleash. Born with the mark of the Summoner, Joseph possesses a power greater than emperors and gods. As a child, he summoned a demon to save his village, and watched in horror as those he loved were destroyed. Nine years later, the armies of Orenia invade, and Joseph must confront the prophecy he was born to fulfill.

Ratchet and Clank Size Matters | PS4, PS5

Explore the mysterious Technomite Universe and even journey inside Clank’s head in this original adventure built for the PSP system. Wield weapons, customize your armor, and shrink yourself down to discover the new worlds! Experience Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters, originally released on the PSP, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Jeanne d’Arc | PS4, PS5

Enter the 15th century, as France and England battle during the Hundred Years’ War. A mysterious and powerful armlet appears on the wrist of a young crusader named Jeanne. Commanded by an oracle from above, Jeanne wields the armlet to turn back the dark invading army to save her homeland once and for all. Experience Jeanne d’Arc, originally released on the PSP, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.