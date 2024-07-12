Kick it with Anger Foot, out now on PC

Duke Nukem punted pigs, Grayson Hunt (Bulletstorm) also enjoyed imprinting his boot upon the faces of the crazed denizens of Stygia…what am I getting at? That if you get a chance to do a standing thrust kick to someone…you take it and in Free Lives’ newest title Anger Foot, you’re not gonna have an easy time trying to keep your feet clean in the grimy burg of Shit City.

Someone has stolen your primo sneakers and while normal folks would lament the loss and move on, you’re just crazy enough to take on the city’s most powerful figure, the Crime Minister to make sure you get back what’s yours! Shoot, kick, shoot and kick some more in this frenetic “First Person Booter”. Enjoy a head bopping, base heavy soundtrack as you collect other shoes that imbue you with special powers to stomp out the gangs of Shit City! Free Lives’ Broforce was a combination of manly action, solid parody and I can see the same features oozing out of Anger Foot. Step up to the Crime Minister and cop what’s yours as Anger Foot is available now on PC.

Anger Foot Launch Trailer | Out Now on PC:



Anger Foot Launch Trailer | Out Now on PC

Watch this video on YouTube