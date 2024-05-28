Sony announces Days of Play deals, PS Plus monthly/bonus game catalog releases for June 2024

Along with the big annual Days of Play promotion that is kicking off tomorrow on the PlayStation Store and at retail with some crazy hardware and software deals, Sony has revealed the next set of monthly and bonus game catalog releases for PlayStation Plus subscribers, and more.

Needless to say, PS5 and PlayStation VR2 owners will have no shortage of content to check out very soon, no matter which tier they subscribe to. Check those details out below.

For those who haven’t yet picked up a PS5 or a PS VR2 or subscribed to PlayStation Plus, there’s are quite a few deals all-around including $50 off a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition, $100 off PlayStation VR2 or PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle (both with a free year of Netflix Premium), up to 30% off a 12-month PS Plus membership plan, $20 off select games and more on direct.playstation.com. So there’s certainly some pretty attractive deals to kick off the summer gaming season.

Either way, be on the lookout for additional deals and discounts when the videogame summer events kick off.

PS Plus games for June 2024

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake

AEW Fight Forever

Streets of Rage 4

Bonus titles for Game Catalog, Classic Catalog, PS VR2 and a Game Trial

PS VR2 games

(Available on June 6 for Premium members)

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Walkabout Mini Golf

Synth Riders

Before Your Eyes

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapters 1 & 2

PS2 games

(Available in Classics Catalog on June 11 for Premium members)

Tomb Raider Legend

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus

PS4 and PS5 games

(Available in Game Catalog on the specified dates for Extra and Premium members)

Dredge | PS4, PS5 (available May 29)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 | PS4 (available May 31)

Cricket 24 | PS4, PS5 (available June 5)

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition | PS4, PS5 (available June 7)

Game Trial

(Available on May 29 for Premium members)

WWE 2K24 | PS4, PS5