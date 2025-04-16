Control the Black Spider Clan’s deadly kunoichi, Kumori as she is revealed as a protagonist in Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound’s latest trailer

Looks like Dotemu and The Game Kitchen decided to let us see what they’re cooking as the pair released a new trailer for their upcoming sidescrolling title Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound. The focus of this trailer reveals a new playable character who hails from a faction we’ve been cutting down in other Black Spider Clan.

The Black Spider Clan an antagonist force that you’ve crossed blades with time and time again the the modern Ninja Gaiden series. Jealous of the Hayabusa clan’s strength, this lesser clan will eschew honor and do whatever it takes to reach the pinnacle of the Ninja World. However it seems in Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, you will end up controlling a member of the clan, Kumori.

The trailer shows that Kumori can certainly hold her own, be it with traditional ninja weapons and even modern tools. However a perilous moment forces the Hayabusa Clan’s Kenji Mozu to merge souls with her and the two opposing ninja will need to work together in order to separate themselves from each other.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is set for a Summer 2025 release on PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound – Kumori Reveal | Coming Summer 2025



