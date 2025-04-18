SNK releases a new music video for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves featuring Salvatore Ganacci and animation from Masami Obari!

SNK really wants you to know Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is a thing. Not even before the conversation has cooled with their collaboration with famed internet comedy troupe Mega64, SNK releases a new music video featuring the music of Salvatore Ganacci and animation from Masami Obari.

We all know Salvatore Ganacci, after all he is a playable character in the game, but only long time Fatal Fury and/or Mecha fans will know the name Masami Obari. That’s because Obari worked on the Fatal Fury OVA (Original Video Animation) films that were released in the 90s. Now he returns as creative producer, director, storyboarder, and key animation director for the music video for the track titled “Terry Andy Joe” produced by Ganacci using samples from various Fatal Fury titles. Obari’s visuals still look amazing and I certainly hope we can have another run of films from him based on this franchise.

If you’re looking for the full track of “Terry Andy Joe”, it is available on pretty much every major streaming service linked here. Meanwhile we’re less than a week away from the launch of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (Digital Premium Edition owners can enter South Town 3 days early on April 21st) and who knows what else the SNK marketing team has in store for us until the launch?

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be launching April 24th 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

FATAL FURY: CotW | SPECIAL MUSIC VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNeNUE8FBRY