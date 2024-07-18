Plucky Squire jumps from genre to genre in new gameplay trailer

A couple of months ago, we got a look at The Plucky Squire’s 2D gameplay. Today, Devolver Digital decided to roll out some of the game’s 3D gameplay, and if you weren’t excited about the game before, you probably should be now.

Where the last gameplay trailer only hinted here and there at the game’s jumping from 2D to 3D, this time around we have a much fuller view of it: in a little over 3 minutes, the game jumps from 3D platformer to 2D platformer to side-scrolling shooter and back to 3D platformer, and it does all of those transitions perfectly smoothly. We still don’t have a release date for the game beyond 2024, but whenever the game arrives in PC, PS, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch later this year, it’ll definitely be worth checking out.

Until then, here are the trailer and some screenshots!

The Plucky Squire | Sneak Peek: Rocket Ride Gameplay | Wishlist Now!

