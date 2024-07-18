Nintendo eShop Update: Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, TMNT: Splintered Fate

It’s always a good week when Nintendo brings a new first-party game to the Switch, and this week is no exception. Today sees the launch of Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, which demands you to speedrun your way through challenges from 13 different NES classics. If you ever ran through the first level of Super Mario Bros. and wondered how your time compared with others, here’s your chance to find out!
Also in this week’s update, we have Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles multiplayer action in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, aerial combat in ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN DELUXE EDITION, and a whole lot more. Check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – Bring the Nintendo World Championships straight to your living room, or on the go! Test your speedrunning skills across more than 150 challenging moments from 13 classic NES games* including Super Mario Bros., Kirby’s Adventure and so much more! Compete against the ghost data of players from around the world online**, challenge your friends on the couch*** or try to see how far you can push your personal bests. Do you have what it takes to be a champion? The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition game is available now.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate – The heroic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles need to fend off the Foot Clan and rescue their kidnapped master in their first roguelike adventure! Travel through reality-bending portals where every level has the potential to change with randomized power-ups, changing room layouts and boss modifiers. Permanently upgrade and strengthen your Turtle powers by spending in-game currency on ability-enhancing artifacts and use your increased skills to take on more challenging runs. Explore iconic New York City locations solo or jump online** with up to three other players in drop-in/drop-out co-op play. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is available now.
- Darkest Dungeon II – Form a party, board your stagecoach and set off across the decaying landscape on a last gasp quest to avert an apocalypse in this roguelike road trip of the damned. Choose from 12 playable heroes and journey across five campaigns, each featuring its own terrifying challenges to face. Play the game with touchscreen controls, customize your difficulty with thematic modifiers, discover 10 companion pets that confer various bonuses onto you and explore an extensive progression hub called The Altar of Hope. In addition to the base game, The Binding Blade DLC – featuring two new heroes, a special questline and more – will also be available as part of the Oblivion Edition. Darkest Dungeon II is available now.
- SCHiM – SCHiM is a game about jumping from shadow to shadow, while interacting with a relaxing and lively environment. A “schim” is the soul and spirit of an object, thing or living being. Everything in the world has one. A schim should never be separated from their thing! In SCHiM, you play as a schim separated from their human. Manipulate and jump through shadows to reunite with your human companion. SCHiM is available today!
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN DELUXE EDITION – Become an ace pilot and take to the skies in the ultimate flight and combat simulator series: ACE COMBAT. Soar through the air with 360 degrees of freedom, relying on your flying and fighting instincts to take down the enemy, overcome tense situations and become the hero. The latest installment includes three original aircraft sets and three SP Missions, Music Player Mode and more. ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN DELUXE EDITION is available now.
- Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online**
- Densetsu no Starfy – No sleep ’til Pufftop! A sudden storm has caused Starfy, prince of the floating sky kingdom Pufftop, to plummet from his lofty home into the sea below. Luckily, he is rescued by an old lobster named Lobber who sets the adorable hero on a grand journey back to Pufftop. The way home is full of dangers, though, and Starfy will need to employ a variety of abilities – including Star Spin and Glide – and vehicles like the mighty Mole Tank, to overcome the challenges that await. The legend begins here!
- Densetsu no Starfy 2 – Help Starfy save his mother and bring peace back to Pufftop Kingdom in this action-packed sequel! Ogura – the villain of the first game – is back to seek vengeance against Starfy, and this time he has Mama Star in his sights. The revenge-driven ruffian ransacks Pufftop and steals away Starfy’s mother in the ensuing kerfuffle, leaving Starfy no choice but to dive head-first into his next adventure. With his best friend Moe in tow and challenges aplenty to face, Starfy has his work cut out for him.
- Densetsu no Starfy 3 – Starfy’s sister Starly joins him and Moe for their third adventure on Game Boy Advance! Discover the truth behind the mysterious villain that’s been pulling Ogura’s strings all this time and put a stop to their nefarious plans once and for all. Spin and float with the starry siblings and save the day across action-filled stages with the help of familiar friends, including … Wario?! You read that right: Wario crosses paths with Starfy and Starly to help them through the Undersea Ruins in Stage 8 (while hunting for treasure, of course), so be sure to check it out. Go, Starfy and Starly, go!
- Show Off Your Championship Spirit in Style! – Inspired by the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition game, get a totally rad trucker hat as a physical reward from My Nintendo. My Nintendo members can redeem 1200 My Nintendo Platinum Points**** to get this reward! For more information, check out https://my.nintendo.com/news/5ebf7a72fcd827d6.
- A Lost Note – Available July 19
- Ancient Phantasma
- Arcade Archives TINKLE PIT
- Auto Empire: Dealer Car Simulator – Available July 24
- Backroom Escape: Labyrinth Horror
- Basketball Slam Dunk 2024 – Available July 19
- Brawl Arena: Arcade Shooter
- Cargo Manager: Forklift Simulator
- Chrysolite – Available July 24
- City Legends: Trapped In Mirror Collector’s Edition
- CONSCRIPT – Available July 23
- Destroy the world bundle
- Diamond Painting ASMR – Available July 19
- Disaster Band
- EGGCONSOLE SEILANE PC-8801mkIISR
- Frogurai – Available July 19
- Fueled Up
- Headup Multiplayer Bundle
- I want to eat umaibo!
- Jello
- Music Box – Available July 19
- Myth or Reality: Fairy Lands Collector’s Edition
- Neon Cop – Available July 20
- Over Horizon X Steel Empire
- Photographic Memory Test
- Racing Car Chaos: Extreme Stunt Showdown – Available July 21
- Rivalia: Dungeon Raiders
- Satryn DX
- Shogun Samurai Tycoon
- Slot & Learn Country Names in KANJI
- Spy Guy Animals Junior – Available July 19
- Stylist Girl – Available July 19
- Suddenly an Ogre
- Super Wooden GP II – Available July 24
- The Gravity Trickster
- Throw It! Dinosaur Panic
- Tiny Treasure Hunt DX
- Toree’s Panic Attack – Available July 19
- Traffic Race 3D 2
- Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with fish photos
- Ultimate Puzzle Adventure: Kitties
- Verdoria’s Kingdom Quest: Magic, Battles & Sorcery
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Purgatory – Available July 23
- Which KANJI? So FANCY!
- Zombie Derby 2
- Zombie Harvest: Survival Farming Simulator
