Nintendo eShop Update: Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, TMNT: Splintered Fate

It’s always a good week when Nintendo brings a new first-party game to the Switch, and this week is no exception. Today sees the launch of Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, which demands you to speedrun your way through challenges from 13 different NES classics. If you ever ran through the first level of Super Mario Bros. and wondered how your time compared with others, here’s your chance to find out!

Also in this week’s update, we have Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles multiplayer action in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, aerial combat in ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN DELUXE EDITION, and a whole lot more. Check out the full list below!