Start your weekend with a smile thanks to this extended gameplay clip of The Plucky Squire

It’s Friday! While we’re all trying to figure out how we’ll relax after a long week (be it school or work…or whatever occupies your weekdays), the folks at Devolver Digital and All Possible Futures wanted to give you a tease of what you can do in less than two weeks…play their dimension spanning storybook adventure The Plucky Squire.

In this extended clip we find Jot, the titular Plucky Squire, arrive at Sonnet Swamp where he and his party finds an escargatoire of snails looking for help. It seems their home has been infested with flying bugs and they plead with Jot and Co. for assistance. Being a helpful lot the trio agrees, but in their current state they can’t really do anything to eliminate these flying invaders. Thankfully Jot sees on the desktop an item which can help pin down these pests. So Jot leaves the storybook to travel to the tower in hopes of grabbing a bow from a Trading Card Game Card to aid the snails. We see a mix of 2D and 3D gameplay, as well as a turn based RPG battle. However it’s words that win the day as speaking to the elven archer is how Jot ultimately obtains the bow he needs to proceed in his journey. With his new armament, he is able to skillfully eliminate all these unwelcome houseguests, allowing the snails to return home. That is but one of many quests you’ll partake in the full game!

The Plucky Squire will set forth on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms Tuesday September 17th, 2024.

The Plucky Squire | Sneak Peek | Pest Control



The Plucky Squire | Sneak Peek | Pest Control

Watch this video on YouTube