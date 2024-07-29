Brooms at the Ready: Quidditch Champions shows off gameplay

Believe it or not, September is a little over a month away, which means we’re also about a month from the latest Harry Potter game arriving in stores.

With digital pre-orders opening today for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, Warner decided to mark the occasion by showing off the game in action. As you can see in the trailer below, Quidditch Champions will include a career mode and online play, and you’ll be able to either choose from one of the series’ iconic characters or create your own. Interestingly, despite the fact that preorders allow you to get a few broom skins and other goodies, the press release below also notes that there are “no plans for microtransactions in the game at this time.”

We’ll surely get more information as we get closer to the September 3 release date, but for now, you can watch the trailer and start thinking which house you want to lead to Quidditch World Cup glory.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - Official Trailer - "Welcome Students!"

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions releases for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (Steam and Epic) on Sept. 3, 2024 for the Digital Standard and Deluxe Editions. The Physical Deluxe Edition will be available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One on Nov. 8, 2024. The Nintendo Switch™ system edition will be released this Holiday season. Additionally, the Standard Edition of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions* will be available at no extra charge to all PlayStation®Plus members from Sept. 3 to Sept. 30, 2024. Featuring iconic wizarding world locations, characters, and references that fans will love, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions highlights the rush of flying across legendary arenas as either a Beater, Chaser, Keeper or Seeker in a variety of modes. From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, players will soar into legendary arenas playing as – or against – iconic characters such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and many other quintessential characters.