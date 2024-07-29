Sony shows off adorable Astro Bot DualSense Controller

With Team Asobi’s adorable Astro Bot queued up to launch on the PS5 in a couple of short months (September 6th, 2024 to be exact), Sony has revealed a super cute limited edition Astro Bot DualSense Controller which will launch alongside the colorful and creative platforming adventure. And if there’s one game and team that knows how to make interesting use of controller technology, it’s Astro Bot and Team Asobi, so this certainly makes sense.

Featuring a familiar white and blue Astro Bot color scheme, which is apparently also based on the in-game “Dual Speeder” spaceship, the controller also includes a unique touch pad pattern and will be available in limited quantities for $79.99. Those who wish to nab a DualSense wireless controller – Astro Bot Limited Edition one can pre-order it beginning on August 9th.

Check out a product shot and reveal video below and at the official PS Blog.

Astro Bot DualSense Controller Reveal | PS5



