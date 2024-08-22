Magic is in the air in new Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions trailer

Even though the Potterverse has been a global phenomenon for a couple of decades, it’s entirely possible that there are plenty of people who don’t yet know a bludger from a Golden Snitch. That’s an important distinction, especially with Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’ digital release on most platforms just a few weeks away (September 3, to be precise).

And that, presumably, is why today Warner Bros. Games released a trailer today explaining the finer points of the wizarding world’s favourite game. As you can see below, Quidditch Champions will allow players all the tools they need to live out their Quidditch dreams, whether they want to play as Ron Weasley (or The Boy Who Lived himself), or create their own characters with a solid-looking character creation system.

We’ll see a lot more in a few weeks, but for now, here’s the trailer!

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - Official Trailer - “Magic is in the Air”

Warner Bros. Games today revealed the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Official Trailer “Magic is in the Air” ahead of the game’s launch for the Digital Standard and Deluxe Editions on Xbox, PC (Steam and Epic), & PlayStation on Sept. 3, 2024. In this latest trailer, fans can learn more about the fast-paced magical sport, which first captivated audiences in the Harry Potter books and films. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions allows players to customize their own avatar or take on the role of well-known characters from the wizarding world including Harry Potter, The Weasley Twins or Sebastian Sallow, just to name a few, as they soar through the sky and represent their house pride on the pitch. In preparation for the game’s launch, players can link their Warner Bros. Games and Harry Potter Fan Club accounts to receive exclusive in-game rewards. For more details, fans can visit: https://www.wizardingworld. com/quidditch-connect Featuring iconic wizarding world locations, characters, and references that fans will love, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions highlights the rush of flying across legendary arenas as either a Beater, Chaser, Keeper, or Seeker in a variety of modes including single player career mode, competitive multiplayer and online co-op. From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, players will soar into legendary arenas playing as – or against – iconic characters such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Ginny Weasley, Draco Malfoy, Cho Chang and many others. And as a special gift, players who own Hogwarts Legacy will receive the Bonus Legacy Pack* when they download Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and connect to their WB Games account. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions releases on September 3, 2024 for the Digital Standard and Deluxe Editions on Xbox, PC (Steam and Epic), & PlayStation. The Physical Deluxe Edition will be available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One on Nov. 8, 2024. The Nintendo Switch™ system edition will be released this holiday season. Players can check with their preferred retailers for pre-order availability for the Physical Deluxe Editions. Additionally, the Standard Edition of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions** will be available at no extra charge to all PlayStation®Plus members from Sept. 3 to Sept. 30, 2024. The Firebolt Supreme Broom Skin will also be available as a redeemable pack, available during this time for PlayStation®Plus members. PlayStation®Plus members who download the game during this window will continue to have access to the game for as long as they remain a member. To learn more about Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, visit https://www. quidditchchampions.com/ or join the conversation on Facebook, X, Instagram, Discord, and YouTube.