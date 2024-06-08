Hunt for the Golden Snitch this September in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

One day after we got news of a huge Hogwarts Legacy update (and rumours of a Directors Cut of the game), today brought more news that should thrill fans of the Potterverse: Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be arriving on PC and consoles.

It won’t be a long wait for the game, either: it’s arriving on PC, the Switch, and PlayStation and Xbox platforms on September 3rd. In just under three months you’ll be able to hop on your broom and fly alongside Harry, Ron, and a host of other well-known characters from the series, in setting that range from a backyard pitch to the Quidditch World Cup. The game will also feature online multiplayer, which should be fairly well-populated given that the game will be on PlayStation Plus on its release day.

Check out the pictures and trailer below, and keep reading for more details!

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - Official Reveal Trailer

Warner Bros. Games today announced Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, featuring the legendary magical sport introduced by the Harry Potter books and films. Fans and gamers will be able to immerse themselves into the enchanting world of Quidditch through solo play, cooperative online matches with friends or in competitive online player vs. player games. Developed by Unbroken Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Standard Edition will release worldwide on Sept. 3 for $29.99 (SRP) on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ system, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) Additionally, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions* will be available at no extra charge to all PlayStation Plus members from Sept 3 to Sept. 30, 2024. Featuring iconic wizarding world locations, characters, and references that fans will love, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions highlights the rush of flying across legendary arenas as either a Beater, Chaser, Keeper or Seeker in a variety of modes. From backyard battles in the Weasley Burrow to high-stakes showdowns at the Quidditch World Cup, players will soar into legendary arenas playing as – or against – iconic characters such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and many other quintessential characters. And as a special gift, players who own Hogwarts Legacy will receive the Bonus Legacy Pack** when they download Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and connect to their WB Games account. “Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions gives fans a chance to delve further into the Harry Potter world with the thrill of playing this beloved, fantastical sport,” said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. “The team has worked to capture the spirit of Quidditch, including iconic characters and never-before-seen areas of the wizarding world.” “The team is excited to unveil Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and showcase our take of this magical sport,” said, Paul Ohanian, Chief Executive Officer, Unbroken Studios. “We’ve worked hard to create a Quidditch game to play solo or with friends, that is an authentic representation of the fan-favorite sport.”