Govee teams with Evangelion to light your room like it’s the Third Impact

Evangelion has no qualms about brand collaborations, we’ve seen drab items such as apparel, computers, phone cases, however we’ve also gotten oddball items such as Evangelion Godzillas, Evangelion trains, and even Evangelion lobsters! Thankfully this collaboration is more the former than the latter as Govee, the Hong Kong based smart lighting company announced a series of products with the iconic animated series.

The Govee x Evangelion collection consists of three of Govee’s lighting products, but instead of sterile white, it comes in the iconic purple of EVA Unit 01. On each unit there are embossing of Unit 01, seams and accouterments that would make you think these were manufactured by NERV themselves. The first item is the Gaming Wall Lights which consists of modular lighting sticks which can be connected and angled into some familiar evangelion sights such as the AT Field, the Entry tube, and even the Spear of Longinus. The Y-Lights much like the Wall Lights are also modular pieces which can mostly make hexagonal shapes. Finally the Gaming Light Bars which can be synced with audio to create an immersive environment.

If you’re an Evangelion fan, you might want to act fast as supplies are limited and they are bound to be sold out quickly. Stock can be found directly at Govee.com as well as Amazon.com. Direct links can be found below.

Govee x EVANGELION Gaming Wall Light (H6063) US: USD 199.99, available on Govee.com and Amazon

Govee x EVANGELION Glide Y Lights (H6065) US: USD 179.99, available on Govee.com and Amazon

Govee x EVANGELION Gaming Light Bars (H6047) US: USD 89.99, available on Govee.com and Amazon



Check out the products at the official site at https://us.govee.com/pages/govee-evangelion