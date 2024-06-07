Octopath Traveler series now available on PlayStation and Xbox platforms

Rejoice Square Enix RPG adventure fans, for the first time the Octopath Traveler series is now available on PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Octopath Traveler I and Octopath Traveler II, which is already available on the Nintendo Switch and PC, has been defined by the interesting, branching storylines wrapped up in gorgeous 2D character designs and beautiful 3D worlds (described as a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG). The series has already topped 4 million units sold since 2018 so additional platforms will undoubtedly give it a bit of a sales bump. Xbox Game Pass owners though can download both titles right now since it’s included in the service’s library.

To celebrate the launch of the game on the additional platforms, Square Enix and Team Asano have released an update for Octopath II which adds an ‘Extra Battle’ post-game mode to provide for more replayability.

Check out the launch trailer and additional details about the release below.

Octopath Traveler & Octopath Traveler II | Bundle Trailer:



Octopath Traveler & Octopath Traveler II | Bundle Trailer

Today, Square Enix announced that OCTOPATH TRAVELER is now available to purchase for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) consoles and OCTOPATH TRAVLER II is now available for the first time on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, meaning that the award-winning RPG series is now available to play across all current console platforms and PC (Windows PC and STEAM). Square Enix also announced that from today, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can complete the full OCTOPATH experience on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass where both OCTOPATH TRAVELER and OCTOPATH TRAVELER II are available to download via the Game Pass library. Since its launch in 2018 with OCTOPATH TRAVELER, the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series has sold over four million copies worldwide*, popularizing the unique HD-2D art style: a striking blend of 2D characters designs in beautiful 3D worlds. Both games are a standalone experience set in different worlds with eight distinct protagonists, each with their own stories to explore and Path Actions to use. Players will embark on a grand adventure and steer their own journey, depending on whom they choose to play as. To celebrate the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series being available on all current consoles and PC (Windows PC and STEAM), Team Asano have added a free update to OCTOPATH TRAVELER II, including 'Extra Battle' mode which will become available after defeating the final boss in the final chapter. The 'Extra Battle' mode lets players test their skills against newly added tough opponents – including the main characters of OCTOPATH TRAVELER. This mode is available on Xbox consoles from launch and has been added to the PS5, PS4 console, Nintendo Switch system, and PC versions today via an update. OCTOPATH TRAVELER and OCTOPATH TRAVELER II are now available across all current console platforms and PC (Windows PC and STEAM) and are available to purchase individually or as a bundle. PlayStation Plus members who purchase OCTOPATH TRAVELER before June 20, 2024 will receive a 34% early purchase discount.