Nintendo eShop Update: Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Octopath Traveler II

Even though Kirby’s Return to Dream Land sold more than a million copies back when it first released, it would have been easy to miss it: it came out on the Wii in 2011, when that console was nearing the end of its lifespan. In this week’s eShop update, you have another chance to play it, as the iconic pink puffball returns on the Switch in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe — and if you’re on the fence, there’s a demo, too.
On top of that, JRPG fans are in for a treat, as Square Enix is bringing us back to the world of Octopath Traveler, with Octopath Traveler II arriving tomorrow. This time out, eight new travelers are exploring the world of Solistia in what’s sure to be another must-play game.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – The tough puff Kirby is back for a deluxe platforming adventure with up to four players on the same system! Play solo as Kirby, or join forces with friends* as Kirby, King Dedede, Meta Knight and Bandana Waddle Dee in a grand journey through Dream Land. Help Magolor rebuild his ship and save the day with powerful Team Attacks, returning Copy Abilities including the new Mecha and Sand Copy Abilities, as well as Super Abilities! Plus, play a colorful collection of subgames in the Merry Magoland amusement park, and complete the main story to uncover additional modes, including a challenging adventure starring Magolor! The Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe game will be available on Feb. 24, and a free demo is available now in Nintendo eShop.
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II – Embark on an adventure all your own in OCTOPATH TRAVELER II, which takes the series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3D CG, to even greater heights. In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era. Where will you go? What will you do? Whose tale will you bring to life? Every path is yours to take. OCTOPATH TRAVELER II launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 24.
- Redemption Reapers – A story of redemption sought by ordinary people once feared as Reapers. Redemption Reapers is a dark-fantasy simulation game set in a medieval world. Be immersed in the tale of the desperate struggle between the Ashen Hawk Brigade and the terrifying Mort legions. With despair looming as the menacing Mort horde marches ever closer, help your small resistance defeat the enemy masses by bringing together a rich variety of character builds and a meticulous strategy. Experience the exhilaration as you rise to overcome the odds and achieve victory! Redemption Reapers is available now.
- Digital Spotlight:
- Sports! – Today is National Play Tennis Day so why not … get moving and play some Tennis in the Nintendo Switch Sports game! Grab your Joy-Con controllers, create your own Sportsmate avatar and swing your way to victory in person or online** with friends and family in this continuation of the Wii Sports series. You can even rally on the court in doubles matches with a friend or take control of both players on one team! Plus, the Nintendo Switch Sports game features six more sports to enjoy, including Badminton, Bowling, Golf (software update required), Chambara (sword fighting), Volleyball and Soccer. Nintendo Switch Sports is available now in Nintendo eShop.
Game Trials:
- Get Ready To Roll – The beloved roll-’em-up game returns with fully updated graphics, recreated cutscenes and in full HD in Katamari Damacy REROLL! Become the pint-sized Prince of Cosmos on a wacky adventure to restore the stars by rolling up everything in your way – at home or on the go! Until Feb. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nintendo Switch Online** and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can try the full game for free! Plus, save 85% on Katamari Damacy REROLL in Nintendo eShop until Feb. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Fox and His Robot – Available March 1
- Afterthought – Available Feb. 28
- Animal Lover
- Arcade Archives GROBDA
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Retro Collection
- BIT.TRIP COLLECTION – Available Feb. 24
- BROK the InvestiGator – Available March 1
- Choice of Life: Middle Ages 2 – Available Feb. 28
- Clive ‘N’ Wrench – Available Feb. 24
- DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII Definitive Edition
- Dyadic
- FirstQueen1 NEXT
- Galaxy Revo 2
- Green Soldiers Heroes – Available March 1
- Grim Guardians: Demon Purge
- GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 08 – Available Feb. 24
- Heirs of the Kings
- Hike Isle
- Horror Tale 1: Kidnapper
- Ink & Paper: DoodleCut – Available Feb. 24
- Intruders: Hide and Seek
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth – Available March 1
- Little Kong Jungle Fun Premium Edition
- Loot Box Simulator – Crimson Fire
- Lootbox Lyfe+ – Available Feb. 24
- Lucy Dreaming – Available Feb. 28
- Midnight is Lost
- Nature Puzzle
- Neodori Forever – Available Feb. 24
- nOS new Operating System Deluxe Edition
- OverShoot Battle Race
- Planet Cube: Edge
- Psychophonies: What Ghosts Say
- Remains – Available Feb. 24
- Remorse: The List
- Road Stones – Available Feb. 24
- Roniu’s Tale – Available Feb. 24
- Rumble Sus
- Rytmos – Available Feb. 28
- Sakura Magical Girls
- Sentry Paragon – Available Feb. 25
- Seven Doors
- Snake Core
- Stack Tower Up 3D Builder Simulator Don’t Crash
- TerraTech: Prospector Edition
- The Crimson Flower that Divides: Lunar Coupling
- The Dwarf Kingdom – Magic World of War vs Orks and Dragon
- Tyrant’s Blessing
- void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 – Available Feb. 28
- Warplanes Bundle
- YONESAWARA HOSPITAL
- Z World Zombie Death War : Survival Platformer Game Left Killer Box 2023