Make sure to tune into Summer Game Fest 2024 live later today!

Hold onto your butts and hats gamers, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2024 live videogame extravaganza is just a few hours away.

Want to know how to check it out? Well hit up the YouTube stream placeholder below at 2:00pm PT/5:00pm ET for all the fun. Afterwards there will be even more events including the Day of the Devs and then Devolver Direct. So hopefully you don’t have any plans for this jam-packed Friday summer night…

We’ll be back with an assortment of coverage, so make sure to check back periodically.

🔆 SUMMER GAME FEST 2024 (Official 4K 60 FPS Livestream) – LIVE TODAY! 2p PT/5p ET/10p BST/11p CEST:



Live from YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, see what's next in video games at #SUMMERGAMEFEST. A 2 hour live showcase featuring updates from the world's top game development studios.