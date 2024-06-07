Mega Man’s Game Boy adventures arrive on Nintendo’s Switch Online service

While Mega Man’s NES adventures have been gathered and released in various compilations, his Game Boy adventures haven’t been able to reach a new generation of fans…that is until today. As the Dr. Light’s sweet robot boy’s adventures with a mossy sheen arrives on the Nintendo Switch Online Service.

Although the service is primarily known as a way for Switch gamers to play games online, one of the perks of being a paid subscriber will allow you to access a selection of classic titles from the company’s older platforms. As we celebrate the Game Boy’s 35th anniversary the five Mega Man games will join legendary titles that have devoured plenty of AAA batteries during the portable’s hey day. This roster includes Tetris, Super Mario Land, Metroid II, Kirby’s Dream Land and more!

Will you take on the job of saving the world from Dr. Wily? If the answer is yes, open up Game Boy Nintendo Switch Online App and be greeted with 5 classic adventures with the fighting robot!

Mega Man I, III on Nintendo Switch Online screens:

Fill up your energy meter and call your robo-dog, because today Nintendo Switch Online members* can play the original five Game Boy MEGA MAN titles – MEGA MAN: DR. WILY’S REVENGE, MEGA MAN II, MEGA MAN III, MEGA MAN IV and MEGA MAN V – as a part of the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library! Fill up your energy meter and call your robo-dog, because today Nintendo Switch Online members can play the original five Game Boy MEGA MAN titles – MEGA MAN: DR. WILY’S REVENGE, MEGA MAN II, MEGA MAN III, MEGA MAN IV and MEGA MAN V – as a part of the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library! (Graphic: Business Wire) Dr. Wily is up to his old tricks again! Evil robots, time travelling enemies, foes from the farthest reaches of space and more are gearing up for battle across these five MEGA MAN titles originally available for the Game Boy system: GAME BOY MEGA MAN: DR. WILY’S REVENGE – Dr. Wily is out for revenge, and this time he’s created his own “Mega Man Killer”! With this creation and his revived Robot Masters at his side, the bad doctor plans to embark on a quest for global domination. Play as Mega Man in his first portable adventure and save the world from destruction by sending Dr. Wily’s creations back to the trash heap. MEGA MAN II – Dr. Wily has stolen the experimental Time Skimmer, which allows him to travel to the future for nefarious ends. Luckily, Mega Man and his trusty robot dog Rush are on the case! Collect items and power ups to defeat the Robot Masters standing between you and Dr. Wily – including a mysterious foe from the future: Quint! MEGA MAN III – Mega Man’s battle against Dr. Wily takes him to the hottest place on Earth! Dr. Wily and his renegade robots are drilling to the planet’s molten core to collect energy that will power his latest evil invention. Join Mega Man and Rush in action packed levels through the sinister scientist’s fortress, battling various Robot Masters and collecting their weapons before facing Dr. Wily and his ultimate creation. MEGA MAN IV – The World Robot Expo has been crashed by the deranged Dr. Wily! With the push of a button on his mind-controlling device, Dr. Wily turns all robots in the city into his personal rampaging reinforcements. The only robot not under his control is Mega Man, and together with Rush he plans to put a stop to Dr. Wily’s sneaky schemes once more! Collect power ups, blast Robot Masters and assemble circuits to build a powerful ally named Beat. Can this trio save the day, or will Dr. Wily’s mind-control machine be Mega Man’s downfall? MEGA MAN V – During a peaceful outing with his sister Roll, Mega Man is attacked by a powerful robot named Terra who heralds an invasion of robots from space to conquer Earth. After regrouping in Dr. Light’s laboratory, Mega Man sets off to save the day with a powerful weapon – the Mega Arm! Battle through waves of cosmic foes, employ weapon upgrades, and call in companions to assist as you and solve the mystery behind this alien attack. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the launch of the Game Boy system! Celebrate by taking things back to 1989 on the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library with year one Game Boy classics like Super Mario Land, Tetris, Baseball and Alleyway. Then, check out more Game Boy titles available on Nintendo Switch Online, including the daring action of Metroid II – Return of Samus, the rollicking debut of Kirby in Kirby’s Dream Land, the sequel to Super Mario Land, Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins, the quirky and colorful adventure of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX, or even hunt for treasure with the avaricious Wario in Wario Land 3!