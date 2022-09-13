Octopath Traveler II set to journey onto PlayStation, Switch, PC early next year

As we saw in today’s Nintendo Direct event, the sequel to Square Enix’s well-regarded RPG Octopath Traveler is officially headed to nearly all platforms early next year.
Octopath Traveler II, and it’s stylish HD-2D visuals, is officially set to to grace the PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC on February 24th, 2022. Prepare for an all-new adventure with new characters, features, storyline, and the turn-based battles the original was known for.
Check out the media and game details including pre-order info and the Collector’s Edition, below.
OCTOPATH TRAVELER II | Launch Date Announcement Trailer:
Octopath Traveler II screens:
During today’s Nintendo Direct, SQUARE ENIX announced OCTOPATH TRAVELER II, the next entry in the critically acclaimed OCTOPATH TRAVELER RPG series, and revealed it will launch worldwide, simultaneously on the Nintendo Switch system, the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console, the PlayStation 4 (PS4) console and PC via STEAM on February 24, 2023.
In OCTOPATH TRAVELER II, players will embark on an exciting journey through the brand-new world of Solistia. Developed by the same team behind the beloved original, which has sold over three million copies worldwide*, this installment improves upon the series’ iconic HD-2D visuals: a striking blend of retro 2D characters in a beautiful 3D world. The game’s new storyline, characters and features make it the perfect entry for newcomers to the series, while also preserving the charm of the original game for veteran players. Players can look forward to following the journey of eight distinct protagonists as they explore the land and conquer enemies in strategic turn-based battles on an adventure all their own
New and returning gameplay features and elements include:
- Break & Boost Battle System – Players must act strategically to exploit enemy weaknesses to “Break” them in order to inflict more damage, and “Boost” their travelers to enhance their abilities.
- Path Actions – Players can interact with NPCs throughout the world in various ways by using actions unique to each character. Path Actions will vary depending on the protagonist and whether it is day or night.
- Brand-New Story and Characters – Players can embark on a grand adventure in the new land of Solistia and experience the intertwined stories of eight new travelers: Hikari (Warrior), Agnea (Dancer), Partitio (Merchant), Osvald (Scholar), Throné (Thief), Temenos (Cleric), Ochette (Hunter), and Castti (Apothecary).
- Day/Night Cycle – The townscapes and Path Actions available to each character will change depending on if it is night or day, creating more opportunities for exploration and discovery.
- Latent Power – A new battle element in which characters can unleash a powerful ability once the ability’s gauge fills up during combat.
- Crossed Paths – Additional stories will unfold between the protagonists as their journey progresses, further intertwining their narratives.
OCTOPATH TRAVELER II will be available to pre-order within the next 24 hours** in a Standard Digital Edition for PS5, PS4 and PC via STEAM. Standard Digital Edition pre-orders for Nintendo Switch will begin at a later date. A Standard Physical Edition for PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch is available for pre-order now through select retailers. A physical Collector’s Edition Set*** is also available to pre-order now for PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch exclusively via the SQUARE ENIX Store.
The physical Collector’s Edition Set includes the following:
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II Standard Edition Game
- OCTOPATH TRAVLER II Travelers Bust Set: bust figurines of the eight protagonists
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II ART ALBUM: 44-page art book
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II –Extended Battle Tracks–: mini soundtrack CD
By pre-ordering the Digital Standard Edition, players can receive the “Travel Provisions” DLC pack, which contains the below consumable items to help players along their journey**** *****:
- Healing Grape (M) x 5
- Inspiriting Plum (M) x 5
- Revitalizing Jam x 2
- Gold Dust (can be sold for 5,000 leaves in game) x 1
OCTOPATH TRAVELER II will be available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via STEAM on February 24, 2023. This title is not yet rated. For more information, visit: https://www.octopathtraveler2.com