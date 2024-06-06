Nintendo eShop Update: Astor: Blade of the Monolith, Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge

While eShop updates are never lacking in content, this week’s is probably a little quieter than most. It’s headlined by Star Wars Hunters, the free-to-play arena battler that highlighted last week’s eShop update, and an update to Hogwarts Legacy that brings a new Photo Mode and a quest, along with a few other fun goodies.

Other than that, the highlights are probably Astor: Blade of the Monolith, a solid-looking action RPG, and Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge, a cozy simulator where you get to run your own frog sanctuary. Check out the full list below!