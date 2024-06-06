Nintendo eShop Update: Astor: Blade of the Monolith, Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge

While eShop updates are never lacking in content, this week’s is probably a little quieter than most. It’s headlined by Star Wars Hunters, the free-to-play arena battler that highlighted last week’s eShop update, and an update to Hogwarts Legacy that brings a new Photo Mode and a quest, along with a few other fun goodies.
Other than that, the highlights are probably Astor: Blade of the Monolith, a solid-looking action RPG, and Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge, a cozy simulator where you get to run your own frog sanctuary. Check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- STAR WARS: Hunters – Choose your Hunter and fight for glory in this new 4 vs. 4 arena shooter! Dive into this free-to-play experience where strategy and skill pave the way to victory. Battle as heroes of the Rebellion, Imperial stormtroopers and everything in between. Join forces with friends and conquer the battlefield on your journey to fame in the Arena. Customize each Hunter by collecting and equipping them with fun and unique costumes, animations and weapon appearances, making for an impressive competitor that stands out on the battlefield! STAR WARS: Hunters is available now!
- Hogwarts Legacy – Summer Update – Pick up your wand and re-enter the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy! A new update is here, introducing the brand-new Photo Mode, Talent Tree Point Resets and more. Additionally, access to the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest will also be available later today on the Nintendo Switch system.
Pre-orders:
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – Forge your path through a post-apocalyptic world in this definitive version of Shin Megami Tensei V. Two complete story paths await, including a brand-new storyline with new locations and demons, where your choices will determine the fate of all existence. Navigate conflicting and tragic moral decisions and confront a dramatic tale of revenge or explore the original Shin Megami Tensei V saga. Which path will you choose? Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance launches on Nintendo Switch June 14. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.
Activities:
- Return to the Classics – My Nintendo is bringing in rewards* with retro vibes just in time for Father’s Day! Please your game-loving pops with a Classic Games Postcard Set featuring cover art from classic Game Boy, Game Boy Advance and Nintendo 64 games! Remember, you can play a selection of classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy games with any Nintendo Switch Online membership.** And, with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership**, you get additional access to a library of Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis titles!
Nintendo eShop Sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Mega Extreme Fun Sale – The Mega Extreme Fun Sale is coming! Turn the fun up to 11 with righteous savings on select games. This sale will be available starting at 9 a.m. PT today, ending June 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
- Warner Bros. Games Sale – Embark on epic adventures and save up to 90% off on your favorite titles during the Warner Bros. Games Sale! This sale ends June 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 10 in 1 Classic Games Pack
- Aery – Peace of Mind
- Airhead – Available June 7
- Arcade Archives CUE BRICK
- Astor: Blade of the Monolith
- Astrune Academy – Available June 13
- Boing Boing
- Brain Puzzles Bundle 12 in 1
- Casual Puzzles Bundle 8 in 1
- Cat Pipes
- Counter Force: Tactical Warfare – Available June 7
- Craft Archeology Simulator: Pyramid to Polar – Available Jun 9
- Delivery Drop – Available June 8
- Fading Afternoon
- Garage: Bad Dream Adventure
- Gran Carismo
- Hidden Cats in Paris – Available June 13
- HighScore Anomaly Underground
- Just Find It 3 Collector’s Edition
- Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge – Available June 8
- Lesson Learned – Available June 12
- Let Me Sleep
- Mars Colonization Expedition: Survival Simulator
- Mind’s Decent Bundle (Darkwood + The Gap)
- Musical Vibes
- MyRummy
- Operation Scorpion: Take Down
- Path to Purge – Available June 13
- Potion Permit – Complete Edition
- Rainbow Diamonds
- Rider’s Spirits – Available June 7
- Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked – Available June 11
- Roxy Raccoon’s Pinball Panic – Available June 12
- SEVEN DAYS
- Simulation Platinum Bundle: Bus Construction Firefighting Lawn Mowing
- Sociable Soccer 24 – Available June 7
- Sugoi Girls: Lovely Wife
- SUPER VALIS IV
- The Smurfs – Village Party
- Ultimate Children Fun Pack Games Collection 6 in 1
- VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier (Family Computer)
- VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier (PC-88)
- VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier II (MSX2)
- VALIS III (MEGA DRIVE)
- Willy’s Wonderland: The Game – Available June 13
- Zombie Derby