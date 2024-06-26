Metal: Hellsinger VR goes hard with a Fall 2024 release and a demo

As we covered back when it was revealed some time back we were quite the fans of the “flat” release of the heavy metal based music rhythm release Metal: Hellsinger when it hit consoles and the PC back in 2022, so we’re equally hyped for the reforged VR release.

Metal: Hellsinger VR, which is in the works by Lab42 Games and set for a Fall 2024 launch on the Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2 and Steam VR headsets, looks to be the perfect candidate for a VR experience as seen in the new trailer and the Steam VR demo — for those who have access to an appropriate headset.

Check out the update and details on the demo below along with the announcement trailer.

Metal: Hellsinger VR – Demo Announcement Trailer:



Funcom is excited to announce that Metal: Hellsinger VR, the heavy metal Rhythm Shooter developed by Lab42 Games, will launch in Fall 2024 on Meta Quest 2 & 3, Meta Quest Pro, and PS VR 2, and is available to play right now in a new demo on Steam. The demo features the brand-new lobby, an immersive new location from which you can select your level, music, loadout, and more. The demo features Voke and Stygia, the two first missions in the game, along with four weapons; Paz, your loyal and loquacious skull, who will also sear your enemies with fiery bolts; Terminus, a wickedly agile sword; The Hounds, a set of demonic twin pistols; and Persephone, a shotgun with a thunderous bark to match both its bite and the beat. As part of the Upload VR Showcase, the demo was introduced by Matt Heafy, guitarist and lead vocalist for heavy metal band Trivium, in a new video. All the weapons can be aimed freely in full VR. Shoot to the beat and – if you have a free hand – show your enemy the sign of the horns before you blast them away. Just like in the original game, each weapon has its own powerful ultimate that unleashes havoc on the enemy, such as the double-time tempo slashes of Terminus, or the stunning lightning strike of Paz. Players can enter Hell headfirst on Steam right now and slay the hordes of Hell to the award-winning soundtrack written by composer duo Two Feathers and performed by metal legends such as Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), and Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy). Once the headset comes on and the music starts pounding Metal: Hellsinger VR snaps you into an unparalleled state of frenetic demon-slaying flow. Experience a taste of it in today’s free demo, and the full game in Fall 2024.