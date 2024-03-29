Metal: Hellsinger set to melt faces in VR this year

We were quite the fans of the “flat” release of Funcom and The Outsiders’ heavy metal based music rhythm release Metal: Hellsinger when it hit consoles and the PC back in 2022, so we’re most definitely excited to see the game make the leap to VR sometime this year for the PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest and Steam VR. Metal: Hellsinger VR will feature a full campaign, Archdevil difficulty, Torment Challenges and Beast Assist Mode which were built from the ground up and reimagined for VR.

Metal: Hellsinger VR screens:

Metal: Hellsinger VR – Announcement Trailer:



Funcom is thrilled to announce Metal: Hellsinger VR, coming to Meta Quest 2 & 3, Meta Quest Pro, PS VR 2, and Steam in 2024. The original acclaimed rhythm shooter, developed by The Outsiders and rated 96% positive on Steam, has been developed for VR from the ground up in collaboration with Lab42 Games, to take full advantage of the potential of VR. With over 3 million players having made the Hells fear the beat since the release of Metal: Hellsinger, they will this year be able to step into the half-demon body of the Unknown. With access to her full arsenal of powers and weapons, they will aim, move, dash, and shoot with complete freedom in VR. Plunge deeper into Hell in the Announcement Trailer: Highly requested by the community, Metal: Hellsinger VR includes the game’s legendary original score, with artists like Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Randy Blythe (Lamb of God), and more. Metal: Hellsinger burns bright in VR, with its meaty first-person gunplay, immersive world that pulsates to the rhythm of the music, and hypnotic, pulse-pounding gameplay flow. Aim dual pistols independently, reload manually, and slay to the beat with your blade. Whether you want to move in full VR, use the joystick, or even play sitting, it’s all possible. Stare down the hordes of Hell face-to-face on a thrilling ride to exact vengeance on the Red Judge, ruler of the Hells, in the full original campaign, voiced by Troy Baker and Jennifer Hale. With the Red Judge defeated, Archdevil Difficulty and Torment Challenges await. “Metal: Hellsinger in VR is a match made in heaven, or should I say hell,” said Funcom’s Chief Marketing Officer, Erling Ellingsen. “Even when we were working on the original, we fantasized about how thrilling it would be to play in VR and many fans have been saying the same. Now that fantasy is coming true and there is no doubt: slaying demons to the rhythm of epic metal tracks, all in full-motion immersive VR, is just as incredible as we imagined it.” Metal: Hellsinger VR comes to Meta Quest 2 & 3, Meta Quest Pro, PS VR 2, and Steam in 2024, and can be wishlisted now.