Metal: Hellsinger VR gets Meta Quest, PS VR2, Steam release dates and details

Get ready to have your faces melted in virtual reality Meta Quest and PlayStation VR2 players as Funcom and Lab42 Games’ Metal: Hellsinger VR officially gets release dates and a sweet pre-order bonus.

Meta Quest headset owners get to jump into the heavy metal music rhythm shooter adventure earlier and can do so beginning on September 26th, with PS VR2 and Steam VR players getting access a bit later on October 3rd, 2024. Fans that pre-order on most platforms will get the Dream of the Beast DLC free of charge which includes “two additional songs, a weapon, and three outfits with alternate passive effects”.

Metal: Hellsinger VR – Meta Quest Pre-Order Trailer:



Metal: Hellsinger VR pre-order screens:



Funcom is thrilled to announce that Metal: Hellsinger VR is now available for pre-order on Meta Quest 2 & 3, and Meta Quest Pro, and PS VR 2. The heavy metal Rhythm Shooter from developer Lab42 Games will release September 26, 2024 on Meta platforms and October 3, 2024 for Steam and PlayStation. Pre-ordering the game will add the Dream of the Beast DLC for free, which includes two additional songs, a weapon, and three outfits with alternate passive effects. Dive headfirst into the fires of Hell with today’s trailer. In Metal: Hellsinger VR, embody the demon within unlike ever before. Feel the power of hell and heaven burning in your very hands as you aim a full arsenal of unique weaponry freely in full VR, including twin pistols, an explosive crossbow, a talkative skull, and a wicked blade. Enjoy the full multi award-winning original soundtrack performed by metal legends such as Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Matt Heafy (Trivium), and Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy). With the Dream of the Beast DLC, the score is expanded with two savagely powerful songs, performed by Cristina Scabbia (Lacuna Coil) and Will Ramos (Lorna Shore). The DLC also includes The Red Right Hand, an impossible weapon which fires in rhythmic bursts. The three outfits included in the DLC will not only change your look, but also your default passive effect, including the ability to increase your weapon’s max ammo each time you successfully Quick Reload. Shoot, dash, and slay to the beat as fires of Hell pulsate in time around you. Let the rhythm of hell take over as you rampage through the full epic campaign to recover your stolen voice from the Red Judge of the Eight Hells. Pre-order Metal: Hellsinger VR now on Meta and PlayStation platforms to get the Dream of the Beast DLC for free. The game releases September 26 on Meta Quest 2 & 3, and Meta Quest Pro, and arrives on Steam and PS VR 2 on October 3.