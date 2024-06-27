Nintendo eShop Update: Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition

This week’s eShop update is highlighted by a few games that may not be new, depending on what other systems you own, but that are still worth your time regardless of whether you’ve played them before.

The biggest of the bunch is probably Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, an updated version of the 2013 3DS classic. This remastered version will feature updated visuals, along with new controls and a few other improvements. On top of that we also have the 20th anniversary edition of Beyond Good & Evil, as well as the long-awaited Switch debut of Tchia, which also semi-recently arrived on Steam, so there’s really no reason not to play it.

There are lots of other new games in this week’s update, too, so check out the full list below!