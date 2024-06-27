Nintendo eShop Update: Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition

This week’s eShop update is highlighted by a few games that may not be new, depending on what other systems you own, but that are still worth your time regardless of whether you’ve played them before.
The biggest of the bunch is probably Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, an updated version of the 2013 3DS classic. This remastered version will feature updated visuals, along with new controls and a few other improvements. On top of that we also have the 20th anniversary edition of Beyond Good & Evil, as well as the long-awaited Switch debut of Tchia, which also semi-recently arrived on Steam, so there’s really no reason not to play it.
There are lots of other new games in this week’s update, too, so check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD – Help Luigi turn some unruly ghosts friendly once again and restore the Dark Moon to its rightful place in the sky! Explore several distinct haunted mansions and use your superpowered ghost-hunting tool, the Poltergust 5000, to suck up ghosts (and window curtains) and search every nook and cranny of these chilling-yet-charming haunts. Plus, you and up to three players* can tackle the challenging Scarescraper as a legion of Luigis, locally or online*! Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is available now.
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – Let the Rumble Begin! AiAi and friends are back in the newest adventure in the Super Monkey Ball series. Customize your character from over 300 options, roll out across more than 200 stages and launch past rivals with the new Spin Dash move. Play with friends* in an all-new co-op Adventure Mode and, for the first time in series history, 16 players can tilt their way to victory online*! Aim to be Top Banana in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, available now.
- Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition – Rediscover the cult classic in a special edition celebrating its 20th anniversary with improved graphics, controls and audio! Armed with her precious daï-jo fighting stick and faithful camera, Jade’s adventure will get you to freely explore Hillys, combat creatures large and small, infiltrate dangerous areas, solve enigmatic puzzles, play addictive mini-games, race the best hovercraft pilots, and take pictures of the whole experience. Available now.
Nintendo Mobile:
- Sprinting With Spirit – To celebrate the release of the Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD game for the Nintendo Switch system, themed missions** will appear for a limited time in the Super Mario Run game for smart devices! Depending on how many missions you clear, you can get the in-game statues of Luigi and his ghastly foils! These missions are available until July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You must update Super Mario Run to the latest version to participate. For more information, visit the official site: https://supermariorun.com/en/index.html.
Pre-orders:
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed: Join Mickey Mouse on a colorful adventure as he traverses Wasteland, a world inspired by Disney classic stories. Play the 2010 classic along with a variety of upgrades in this enhanced remake of the action-adventure 3D platformer originally released on the Wii console. Along with updated graphics and other improvements, Mickey Mouse’s abilities have been improved with a whole new set of skills and more. For fans of the original and new fans alike get ready for an adventure of truly “epic” proportions when Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed launches on Nintendo Switch Sept 24. Pre-order digitally now and receive a Costume Pack with 3 skins and 24 hours Early Access!
- SteamWorld Heist II: Get ready for an epic adventure on the high seas in SteamWorld Heist II, the sequel to the critically-acclaimed SteamWorld Heist. All is not well on the waves of SteamWorld – the waters are turning corrosive, eating away at the metal bodies of its robotic denizens. As the captain of a rag-tag crew of Steambots, you’ll lead the way through intense turn-based gunfights, where bullets can ricochet with deadly precision. This time around, there’s a world-map to explore, featuring real-time naval combat against enemy vessels. Also new for this sequel is a job system with in-depth character customization options – combined with more than 150 weapons, utility items, and ship equipment pieces, you can strategically craft your crew to best fit the mission at hand. Plunge into the adventure when SteamWorld Heist II launches for Nintendo Switch on Aug. 8. Pre-orders are available now.
Activities:
- My Nintendo Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Sweepstakes – Enter for a chance to win a prize package of goodies inspired by Luigi’s spirited adventure with the My Nintendo Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD Sweepstakes***! This sweepstakes ends on Aug. 28, 2024 at 11:00 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/b74b6180d9c6993f.
Nintendo eShop Sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Calling All Hunters: The Galactic Federation Needs You! – For a limited time, you can pick up two acclaimed adventures starring Samus Aran at a lower price. In the Metroid Prime Remastered game, uncover the mysteries of planet Tallon IV in her original first-person adventure. In the Metroid Dread game, explore and battle your way to the surface of planet ZDR in the exciting latest chapter of the side-scrolling saga. Shop on Nintendo.com or your Nintendo Switch system to purchase and download games so you can start playing them right away. Offer ends July 2 at 7:59 a.m. PT. Games sold separately. For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/#metroid.
- NIS America BLAST FROM THE PAST Sale – Save big on classic titles this summer! This sale ends July 7. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
- Capcom Summer Sale – Check out the Capcom Summer Sale and dive into Devil May Cry, Mega Man and Street Fighter classics now! Up to 66% off. This sale ends July 7. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 34 Sports Games – World Edition – Available June 28
- A Street Cat’s Tale 2: Outside is Dangerous
- Air Sea Modern Conflict – Available June 28
- Aqua Puzzle Adventures – Available June 29
- Boat Driver: Ship Parking Simulator
- Cape’s Escape Game 9th Room
- Climbing Over It With A Spear Only Up – Available June 29
- Construct Farm – Available June 29
- Dead Station 2 – Available June 28
- ECHOLOCAUTION
- EGGCONSOLE TOPPLE ZIP PC-8801
- Escape from the Tower – Available June 29
- Flying Tank
- Food Truck Simulator – Available July 2
- Fortress Challenge – Fort Boyard
- FROGUE
- Garten of Banban Bundle: 1 + 2 + 3 + 4
- Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports – Available June 28
- Good Guys
- Hot Blood – Available July 2
- How to Sing to Open Your Heart Remastered
- I Love Finding Cats and Pups Collector’s Edition
- Jewel Match Atlantis Solitaire Collector’s Edition
- Last Night of Winter – Available June 28
- Make it! Yakitori
- Mega Ramp Car Jumping
- MERGE BLOCK PUZZLE
- NeoSprint
- Nocturnal Visitors – Available June 28
- Offroad Masters: Motocross Races – Available June 28
- planetarian: The Reverie of a Little Planet & Snow Globe
- Radiant Tale -Fanfare!-
- Room Renovator: Furniture Decor Simulator
- Shogun
- So Much Stuff 3: Odds & Ends Collector’s Edition
- Spirits Chronicles: Born in Flames Collector’s Edition
- Stars, Stripes and Subgames Collector’s Edition
- Switch Race – Available June 29
- Synaxarion: Great Martyr Theodore the Tyro
- Tchia
- TSUKIHIME -A piece of blue glass moon-
- Ultra Hard! Spot the Difference Challenge
- VENARI – Escape Room Adventure
- Vera Blanc Supernatural Mysteries
- Whacking Hell!
- Yori’s Journey: Forgotten Origins – Available June 28