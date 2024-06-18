Mario Party returns with biggest collection of games yet

Over the last few months, I’ve had regular meet-ups with a friend and his two sons to play Switch games, and by far the most popular game has Super Mario Party. It’s been fun to see the two boys get an object lesson in the meaning of randomness, as their plotting and scheming to win stars almost always gets foiled by a bad roll of the dice.

I mention this because this morning’s Nintendo Direct has a game that’s sure to be a hit with them (and/or be the cause of lifelong bitterness): Super Mario Party Jamboree.

The newest Mario Party game is arriving on the Switch October 17, and it’ll find Mario and friends battling it out in the biggest minigame collection yet: 110+ minigames across seven boards, including five all new boards. The game will also feature an online multiplayer “Koopathlon” mode, that will allow you to compete with up to 19 other players. Given the timing, it’s going to be a fun way to ensure the Switch gets one more holiday season as the source of all kinds of broken friendships and angry kids (and adults).

Until then, here are lots of screenshots and a trailer!

Super Mario Party Jamboree screens:

Super Mario Party Jamboree trailer:



Super Mario Party Jamboree – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

