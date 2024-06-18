Donkey Kong swings onto the Switch this January

How packed was this morning’s Nintendo Direct? So packed that if you blinked, you might’ve missed the fact that Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will be arriving on the Switch this January.

The original Donkey Kong Country Returns came out on the Wii way back in 2010, and then got ported with some extra levels to the 3DS in 2013. This HD version — which arrives on the Switch on January 16, 2025 — will feature the original game, plus all the extra levels from the 3DS version. We’ll undoubtedly get more information as we get closer to the release date, but for now, here are a bunch of screenshots and the full trailer for the new version!

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD screens:



Donkey Kong Country Returns HD trailer:



Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

