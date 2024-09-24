Get an overview of the biggest Mario Party yet in the new Super Mario Party Jamboree trailer



Due out next month for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo is gearing up to show off the biggest and best Mario Party release yet: Super Mario Party Jamboree! The latest and greatest trailer for the game shows off everything from the main Mario Party Mode, to the extensive new Online Multiplayer Modes, and everything in between including the new motion control options and assortment of minigames.

For those interested in going online, Super Mario Party Jamboree will include a a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership, which apparently never expires, so that’s a bonus.

The game is officially scheduled for an October 17th, 2024 release and is available to preorder now via the eShop and the usual retail partners. Check out the new video below.

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch:



Are you ready to join the biggest Mario Party yet? Nintendo has an early look at the new Super Mario Party Jamboree game for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, releasing October 17. Jam-packed with fun, Super Mario Party Jamboree features over 110 minigames, 22 playable characters (including newcomers to the series, Pauline and Ninji) and more ways to play than ever before. Here are just some of the many festivities that await in Super Mario Party Jamboree: Mario Party Mode – Travel to a tropical party paradise and play your way across a total of 7 distinct boards with friends, including the brand-new Goomba Lagoon and Rainbow Galleria boards! Plus, Super Mario Party Jamboree includes two returning favorites: Mario’s Rainbow Castle from Mario Party and Western Land from Mario Party 2. Hit the Dice Block and you may come across a Jamboree Buddy along the way – characters who unlock game-changing abilities, from copying opponents’ items to launching you across the board.

Minigame Bay – Explore an assortment of minigames in this mode, like daily challenges and 2 vs. 2 matches.

New Motion Control Modes* – Grab your Joy-Con controllers and fly through the air in Paratroopa Flight School, move your way through Toad’s Item Factory and cook to the beat with Rhythm Kitchen.

New Multiplayer Online Modes** – Join the 20-player race to finish first in Koopathlon, where you’ll collect coins during minigames to advance through a giant racecourse. Or take on Imposter Bowser in Bowser Kaboom Squad, a cooperative battle for up to 8 players. Plus, a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership is also included! Anyone who pre-orders or purchases the game prior to March 31, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PT will receive a Nintendo eShop code for a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership (not valid with Nintendo Switch Online Family or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack memberships)! The code never expires and will come either in a packed-in pamphlet (while supplies last) with physical versions of the game, or by email if the game is purchased digitally. And as you can expect from a Super Mario Party game, there are still even more surprises in store! The party kicks off with the release of the game next month. Pre-orders for Super Mario Party Jamboree are available right now!