Mario & Luigi team up again in the name of Brotherhood

Paul Bryant02 mins

Recent years have been good for fans of Mario RPGs. We’ve had remasters of both Super Mario RPG and the best-loved Paper Mario game, as well as a new entry in the Paper Mario series. With this newfound attention from Nintendo, fans of the Mario & Luigi series may have wondered whether those games would make a comeback, and in this morning’s Nintendo Direct, we got our answer: yes!

Titled Mario & Luigi: Brothership, the new game finds the plumber brothers setting sail on an island to navigate a new world called Concordia (which, presumably, has nothing to do with the university located in Montreal). The game will feature the team-up, turn-based combat that defined the DS and 3DS entries in the series, along with some vastly improved visuals. Brothership arrives on the Switch on November 7 — and until then, we have a trailer and lots of screenshots to tide us over!

Mario & Luigi: Brothership screens:

Mario & Luigi: Brothership trailer:

Mario & Luigi: Brothership – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch