Walkabout Mini Golf is getting a licensed Viva Las Elvis DLC course and fun new avatar packs

Mighty Coconut, in addition to continually designing multiple add-on courses for Walkabout Mini Golf, is out there working on multiple licensing deals as well. Their latest licensed VR mini golf content is set to hit the platform in early 2025 (after Wallace & Gromit presumably) in the form of Elvis Presley in “Viva Las Elvis” which will include a pair of Vegas-era easy and hard mode courses, an avatar pack, an unlockable commemorative putter, new lost balls and more.

In addition to Elvis-inspired content, Mighty Coconut has struck deals for Dark Crystal, Fraggle Rock and Exploding Kittens properties, which will be introduced later this summer as purchasable avatar gear.

There’s no art or media beyond the Viva Las Elvis poster below, but stay tuned for more! Check out the official announcement too.

Walkabout Mini Golf players around the world are about to join the entourage of the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” as a world of neon, sequins, and iconic scenes from Elvis Presley’s lyrics will soon come to life in an immersive, miniature golf adventure called “Viva Las Elvis”—coming to virtual reality and mobile platforms in early 2025. Mighty Coconut, the independent entertainment studio behind the best-rated VR multiplayer game Walkabout Mini Golf, is partnering with Authentic Brands Group to bring generations of fans together to play with Elvis’ mojo, persona, and particularly the mystique around this Vegas era.

“We’re so excited to bring Elvis’ unique Vegas-era persona to Walkabout Mini Golf players around the world in “Viva Las Elvis,” said Dana Carpenter, Executive Vice President at Authentic Brands Group. “Mighty Coconut’s approach of building a dynamic world through storytelling and beautiful aesthetics, will allow players & fans of all generations to immerse themselves in the classic era of Vegas, where the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll reigned.”

The downloadable content (DLC) “Viva Las Elvis” course will feature 18 easy mode and 18 hard mode holes, specially designed lost balls to collect, a commemorative in-game Elvis putter, and themed costume elements all set in the fabulous world of Elvis’ 60s and 70s era Las Vegas. The course is expected to drop early in 2025 for $3.99 USD as an add-on to Walkabout Mini Golf on Meta Quest 2/Pro/3, PlayStation VR2, Steam, and PICO platforms as well as iOS devices via Walkabout Mini Golf: Pocket Edition.

Later this summer, Mighty Coconut will begin offering stand-alone licensed avatar packs including “Elvis”, the Jim Henson Company’s Dark Crystal and Fraggle Rock properties, and Exploding Kittens. These avatar packs will enable fans to share their love of these brands while enjoying the camaraderie of Walkabout Mini Golf. In addition to the paid licensed packs for $1.99 USD, Mighty Coconut will also release occasional free avatars, starting with an animals pack.

Get in on the Licensing Fun

“Walkabout Mini Golf: Viva Las Elvis” follows other licensed courses, including ones based on Jim Henson’s Labyrinth, Cyan’s Myst, Meow Wolf, and Walkabout Mini Golf: Wallace & Gromit–which comes out this July. The beautifully imagined immersive courses allow players to be in these beloved worlds, to cosplay as the characters, and to make new memories with their friends as they challenge one another to mini golf, scavenger hunts, and more.

“We’d been looking for a way to make a retro Las Vegas course, and the pop-culture vibe of Elvis provided a unique way to come at the world building and the gameplay mechanics,” said Lucas Martell, creator of Walkabout Mini Golf and head of Mighty Coconut. “Authentic Brands Group has been a supportive partner in not only imagining a totally fictional space for people to mini golf and explore in Elvis’ Vegas, but also to create custom Elvis avatars so players can start impersonating in-game. This kicks off a series of licensed avatar packs including creatures from Henson’s Dark Crystal and Fraggle Rock, as well as a set from Exploding Kittens.”

Mighty Coconut launched Walkabout Mini Golf on the Meta Quest in the fall of 2020 and it has steadily grown to be a player favorite and system seller, with a nearly perfect five-star rating with over 11,000 reviews on Meta Quest—making it the best-rated multiplayer game in virtual reality globally as well as a top 10 selling PlayStation VR2 title since launch. Player engagement boasts a 2-Hour Usage Rate for more than 50% of users (around 10 times the standard), meaning they play Walkabout Mini Golf until their battery runs out. Hundreds of thousands of intergenerational players from over 40 countries meet in the game regularly to play mini golf, to catch up, and to make new memories together.

Mighty Coconut is also licensing out to collectibles and accessory partners, building on their success with HelloRealVR on the official Walkabout Grip-to-Putter and Walkabout Grip-to-Putter 2 accessories for Meta Quest and PlayStation VR2.