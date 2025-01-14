Viva Las Elvis is entering Walkabout Mini Golf this Thursday on VR headsets and iOS devices

With the release of Viva Las Elvis, Walkabout Mini Golf’s next big licensed course just a couple of days away, Mighty Coconut has putted out a couple of fun trailers and teasers which show off the new content and how it came to be.

Coming to the PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest and PC headsets and iOS devices on Thursday, January 16th, 2025 for $3.99, players will get the opportunity to immerse themselves in Vegas-themed scenes that bring Elvis Presley’s lyrics to life in the form of a Walkabout Mini Gold adventure. The team at Mighty Coconut has worked closely with Elvis Presley Enterprises for the experience, so we expect it’ll do the King of Rock and Roll justice — which coincides which what would have been Elvis’ 90th birthday.

Have a look at the new videos below and additional info from the parties involved with Viva Las Elvis, and stay tuned for more!

The making of Walkabout Mini Golf: Viva Las Elvis:



🎸⛳ Viva Las Elvis Teaser Trailer – Walkabout Mini Golf:



48 years ago today, Elvis’ “left the building” following his final Vegas performance on Dec 12, 1976. Now an independent studio is bringing his spirit back to the Neon City in a totally immersive way. In just over one month, Walkabout Mini Golf players around the world can finally join the entourage of the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” as a world of neon, sequins, and iconic scenes from Elvis Presley’s lyrics come to life in an immersive, miniature golf adventure called “Viva Las Elvis”—coming to virtual reality and iOS devices on January 16. It’s all thanks to a collaboration between Mighty Coconut, the independent entertainment studio behind the best-rated VR multiplayer game and a top App Store game Walkabout Mini Golf, and Elvis Presley Enterprises bringing generations of fans together to play with Elvis’ mojo, persona, and a highly stylized take on classic Vegas.

“For our 31st course, we’re taking players to Vegas in a totally new way” said Lucas Martell, creator of Walkabout Mini Golf and head of Mighty Coconut. “The pop-culture aspect of Elvis’ lyrics and films let us tap into classic Vegas vibes almost like a tribute stage show. Elvis Presley Enterprises has been an enthusiastic partner, as we not only imagined this fictional Elvis-themed Vegas, but also created custom Elvis avatar options so players can cosplay and impersonate the King himself.”

The downloadable content (DLC) “Viva Las Elvis” course boasts 18 easy mode and 18 hard mode holes, specially designed lost balls to collect, a commemorative in-game Elvis putter, and themed costume elements all set in the fabulous world of Elvis’ 60s and 70s era Las Vegas. And for the first time ever, this course has a score that features a band of live musicians performing a rousing tribute composition by Chris Reyman, highlighting the spirit of 60s/70s rock n roll.

The course will drop at 9 a.m. Pacific for $3.99 USD as an add-on to Walkabout Mini Golf on Meta Quest 2/Pro/3, PlayStation VR2, Steam, and PICO platforms as well as on compatible iPhones and iPads via Walkabout Mini Golf: Pocket Edition for $1.99 USD. The game is fully cross-playable meaning friends, family, and colleagues can join multiplayer rounds together.

Get in on the Licensing Fun

“Walkabout Mini Golf: Viva Las Elvis” is the fifth licensed course IP following Jim Henson’s Labyrinth, Cyan’s Myst, Meow Wolf, and Wallace & Gromit–in addition to avatar packs from Henson’s Fraggle Rock and The Dark Crystal as well as Exploding Kittens. The beautifully imagined immersive courses allow players to be in these beloved worlds, to cosplay as the characters, and to make new memories with their friends as they challenge one another to mini golf, scavenger hunts, and more.

Mighty Coconut launched Walkabout Mini Golf on the Meta Quest in the fall of 2020 and it has steadily grown to be a player favorite and system seller, with a nearly perfect five-star rating with over 11,000 reviews on Meta Quest—making it the best-rated multiplayer game in virtual reality globally as well as a top 10 selling PlayStation VR2 title since launch. The game came to the App Store in October of 2024, launching in the top 10 paid games and as the #1 paid sports game. Player engagement in VR particularly boasts a 2-Hour Usage Rate for more than 50% of users (around 10 times the standard), meaning they play Walkabout Mini Golf until their battery runs out. Hundreds of thousands of intergenerational players from over 40 countries meet in the game monthly to play mini golf, to catch up, and to make new memories together.

Mighty Coconut is also licensing out to collectibles and accessory partners, building on their success with FormX on the official Walkabout Grip-to-Putter accessories for Meta Quest and PlayStation VR2 as well as to Synth Riders, Puzzling Places, and Arcade Legend VR games.