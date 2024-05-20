NeoSprint gets a release date and shows off its multiplayer offerings in a new trailer

Developer Headless Chicken Games (A great studio name by the way!) released a new trailer today showcasing multiplayer and the creation suite for their isometric racing game NeoSprint!

The single screen racer managed to cram 8 players on a single screen and I’m sure it’ll amount to some chaotic and fun races that will stir the competitive feelings inside all your friends. The new trailer also showed how easy it is to create multi-level tracks, it’s as simple as dragging and dropping the pieces you want onto the field. If you truly are proud of your creations you can even share the track online and see how players worldwide fair against your creation!

NeoSprint is already available as an Early Access title on Atari’s VCS console, but it will speed past the starting line on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on June 27th, 2024.

NeoSprint – Release Date Trailer:



NeoSprint - Release Date Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube