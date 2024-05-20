tinyBuild teams with IGN to bring 30 minutes of reveals tomorrow with tinyBuild Connect!

When you want me to name indie publishers, the two that come to mind would be Devolver Digital and tinyBuild. Devolver will probably have more mindshare due the the brand’s excellent social media presence and their annual and quite surreal E3 presentations. However tinyBuild’s portfolio has plenty what the kids call “bangers”, titles such as Clustertruck, Mr. Shifty, SpiderHeck, Guts and Glory, Party Hard and more! So when the publisher announced today that it will be debuting a video showcase in collaboration with IGN called tinyBuild Connect, I immediately cleared my schedule to ensure I could watch the moment it debuts.

The 30 minute showcase promises to feature new title reveals and updates for the publisher’s existing catalog. Will we get a new sequel to the tactical vacuuming franchise (Justice Sucks/Roombo) or another entry in the publisher’s oddly popular Hello Neighbor franchise? The show will debut on the publisher’s YouTube and Twitch channel tomorrow at 10:00am PST/1:00pm EST.

In addition to this video showcase, the publisher’s catalog on Steam will also be on sale with discounts reaching up to 80% off! Peruse the offerings via this link here.

Will you tune in tomorrow and if you do, what are your expectations (No, I can guarantee Hollow Knight Silksong will absolutely not appear…)? Let’s hope it’ll be a good one!

tinyBuild Connect 2024 - Show Trailer

