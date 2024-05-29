The Legend of Zelda gets the brick treatment as Nintendo and LEGO announce a new line of sets

We started with Mario, then we got Animal Crossing, for those hoping that F-Zero was going to get a Technic line…you better keep waiting because LEGO and Nintendo revealed the latest IP to get the brick treatment, The Legend of Zelda (and it’s pretty rad!)!

Unlike the Super Mario line, the Legend of Zelda line will not feature any electronic gimmicks that the red plumber’s sets utilize, but the first set will have a pretty interesting gimmick. The Great Deku Tree will allow owners to build one of two versions of the Deku Tree. The first version is from the tree’s first series appearance, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and is from the latest iteration of the franchise The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

The set will contain 4 mini figures, Young Link, Adult Link from the time traveling entry on the N64. Representing Breath of the Wild/Tears of the Kingdom is Link and Zelda, the latter carrying the Sheikah Slate, the iPad- like data tablet popularized in that iteration. The Ocarina of Time version of the set feels a lot less vibrant than the Breath of the Wild/Tears of the Kingdom, but that’s because the later features plenty of Koroks and Hestu whereas the OoT version features the Deku Tree Sprout and some enemies including Deku Babas and even a Skulltula.

Pre-orders for the set have begun today and the set will ship September 1st. Given the set doesn’t focus on a singular game in the franchise, can we expect other games to be spotlighted in future releases? Link to the Past’s Death Mountain? Wind Waker’s entire ocean map? Maybe even something from Wand of Gallelon?

Nintendo and LEGO have only started turning the crank on this money printer and I’m ready to stockpile sets like they’re tangible investments!

LEGO The Legend of Zelda The Great Deku Tree product shots: