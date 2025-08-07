Nintendo eShop Update – GRADIUS ORIGINS, Chillin’ by the Fire, Demon Slayer 2, Cats on Duty

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch family today and/or soon, including GRADIUS ORIGINS, Chillin’ by the Fire, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2, Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and many others, including some surprise drops revealed during the Indie World Showcase this morning.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.