Nintendo eShop Update – GRADIUS ORIGINS, Chillin’ by the Fire, Demon Slayer 2, Cats on Duty

There’s a pretty well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch family today and/or soon, including GRADIUS ORIGINS, Chillin’ by the Fire, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2, Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and many others, including some surprise drops revealed during the Indie World Showcase this morning.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- GRADIUS ORIGINS – Venture into deep space and face off against relentless alien forces in the GRADIUS ORIGINS collection, bringing together 17 versions of six arcade classics: GRADIUS, SALAMANDER, LIFE FORCE, GRADIUS II, GRADIUS III and SALAMANDER 2. This collection also includes the long-awaited GRADIUS III AM Show version, and a brand-new entry: SALAMANDER III. Pilot your ship through dangerous enemy lines, upgrade your weapons and master the intense, fast-paced gameplay that is the hallmark of the GRADIUS series. New gameplay features include rewind, save anywhere, reduced hit detection, invincible mode and more. GRADIUS ORIGINS launches on Nintendo Switch today.
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 – Destroy demons with the power of forged bonds! Play as Tanjiro and relive the Entertainment District Arc, the Swordsmith Village Arc and the Hashira Training Arc from the TV anime, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Over 40 characters are available to choose from, including the nine Hashira – the highest-ranking swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps. New elements have been added, such as Dual Ultimates and Gear. Take on new challenges both online1 and offline with up to one other friend! Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is available now for Nintendo Switch.
- Chillin’ by the Fire – In this campfire simulation game, players can build and maintain campfires in a variety of different relaxing locales including the beach, forest and snowy mountain tops. Combat differing weather and climate and grow your campfire to Level 10 to advance. Gather up to four friends or family members together around the fire, online or via GameShare2. In a world that’s always rushing, slow down and reclaim the simple joy of just sitting around and watching a campfire grow with Chillin’ by the Fire – available for the Nintendo Switch 2 system now!
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – The timeless non-linear RPG adventure makes its triumphant return as a full remake, featuring English voiceovers, original and rearranged compositions by series composer Kenji Ito and much more. Choose your main character from several protagonists, defend your empire in strategic battles and experience a story that responds to your choices. Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is available for Nintendo Switch 2 now.
Demos:
- Drag x Drive: Global Jam – Nintendo is hosting a Drag x Drive: Global Jam demo event on Aug. 9 and 10! Nintendo Switch 2 players with Nintendo Switch Online memberships can download the demo and shoot hoops with friends for free during the following times: Aug. 9 from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. PT, Aug. 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT and Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT. Practice your plays and tricks before the full Drag x Drive game launches on Aug. 14 for Nintendo Switch 2! Want to try before you buy? Start a seven-day free trial3 of Nintendo Switch Online today!
Pre-orders:
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 – Every game is a challenge on your path to becoming an NFL legend. Bring authenticity to your gameplay with years of NFL game data including next-level coaching, QB authenticity and explosive gameplay. Pre-order the Standard Edition today on Nintendo eShop and receive the MUT Cover Athlete Elite Player Item, Franchise Coach Ability Points and Super Star Legendary XP Boost. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 Deluxe Edition is also available for pre-order, giving you up to seven days of early access, exclusive solo challenges and all items from the standard edition pre-order! Dominate the league when EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 launches on Aug. 14 for Nintendo Switch 2.
Nintendo Music:
- Pilot Swings – Are you ready to take flight? Get ready to soar as the soundtracks for Pilotwings, Pilotwings 64 and Pilotwings Resort glide onto Nintendo Music4, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks! Keep yourself composed with the jazzy sounds of “The Flight Club,” “Birdman” and many more jet-setting tunes. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer Journey Sweepstakes – Get ready for your next summer outing! Enter for a chance to win a pack of exclusive themed goodies from Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer Journey Sweepstakes5! This sweepstakes ends on Sept. 3 at 11 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/f1dc43fa033da0a6.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Save on Multiplayer Games During the Play Together Sale! – Gather friends and family and share good times with games for the Nintendo Switch system! From now until Aug. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT, find great deals on select multiplayer6 games when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/play-together-sale/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Action Pack 2
- Arcade Archives FIELD DAY
- Birthday of Horrors
- Buried Alive: Breathless Rescue & Whittingham Asylum: The Investigation
- CASE RECORDS: Fear of Abduction – Available Aug. 8
- Cats on Duty
- Cozy Cooking: Tiny Tastes
- Death Kid + There’s a Gun in the Office Bundle
- Debug Deadline
- Drakkar Crew
- Dreaming in Cherry Blossoms, I Fall in Love with You
- EGGCONSOLE Xak Precious Package: The Tower of Gazzel PC-8801mkIISR
- Fate/hollow ataraxia REMASTERED
- Faye Falling – Available Aug. 13
- Fruitbus
- Harvest Moon: Skytree Village
- Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley
- Hit! Spin! Watermelon Party
- JALECOlle Famicom Ver. Saiyuuki World II – The Demon God of Heaven – & WHOMP’EM
- Magibrick
- Mortal Glory 2 – Available Aug. 8
- MOTTAINAI GHOST
- Mystery Hotel: Hidden Objects
- Pokettohiro
- Pro Virtual Racing – Available Aug. 8
- Radiant: Guardians of Light
- Ritual of Raven
- Slopecrashers
- Smashy Cannon
- Sneaky Claws
- The Edge of Allegoria
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake
- Toree Saturn – Available Aug. 8
- Twin Fighters X
- Windborn – Wings of Fate
- Zooparasite – Available Aug. 8
