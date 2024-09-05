Nintendo eShop Update: Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, NBA 2K25

September is a jam-packed month for new games, and we’re seeing the beginnings of that in this week’s eShop update. Sports gamers will get their basketball fix with NBA 2K25, while Ace Attorney fans will get the English-language debut of Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit in the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection. There are plenty of other games too, so check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- NBA 2K25 – Stack wins, raise banners and make history in NBA 2K25. Experience enhanced gameplay and command the court with ultimate control over how you play. Compete your way in MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyLEAGUE and Play Now with your favorite NBA and WNBA teams. Express your personality with an extensive array of customization options and explore an all-new Neighborhood, where opportunity awaits behind every door. NBA 2K25 is available on Sept. 6.
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection – Step into the shoes of Miles Edgeworth, the esteemed prosecutor famed for his relentless pursuit of justice, in the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection! This remastered collection includes both Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and – in English for the first time – Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit. Immerse yourself in a thrilling world full of captivating cases where you’ll scour crime scenes for incriminating evidence, interrogate suspicious suspects and untangle complex webs of deceit. Ace Attorney Investigations Collection is available on Sept. 6.
- Splatoon 3 Grand Festival Wristband – Back in stock! Get extra festive with the Splatoon 3 Grand Festival Wristband physical reward from My Nintendo! My Nintendo members can redeem 300 My Nintendo Platinum Points* to get this award. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/4c5af9a194c8a2c9.
- Splatoon 3 Grand Festival September Calendar – Keep the Grand Festival vibes going all month long! Redeem 50 My Nintendo Platinum Points* to get this digital wallpaper inspired by the event that features a calendar for September. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/6aed006ea4f6cd9a.
- My Nintendo LEGO® The Legend of Zelda™ Great Deku Tree Sweepstakes – Enter for a chance to win this epic LEGO® The Legend of Zelda™ Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set**! An impressive display piece, this buildable model features 2 versions of the Great Deku Tree from the Legend of Zelda series, as seen in either The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, plus Link’s house and more. Each version also has posable facial features and accessible panels on the sides. Enter today – this sweepstakes ends on Dec. 3 at 11:00 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/a01db1cac4dbd96a.
- Blockbuster Sale – Go big with savings on crowd-pleasing titles that will rock your world! Get deals on games like Disney Dreamlight Valley, Minecraft Legends, Blasphemous II and more. This sale ends on Sept. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Browse the complete list of available games on Nintendo.com or your Nintendo Switch system to purchase and download games so you can start playing them right away.
- Adrenaline Collection Pack
- Aero The Acro-Bat 2 – Available Sept. 6
- Animal Water Pang!
- Arcade Archives FINALIZER SUPER TRANSFORMATION
- Badminton Time
- Crossy Road Castle – Available Sept. 11
- CRYPT CUSTODIAN
- EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE MSX
- Elsie – Available Sept. 10
- Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU
- Flick Erasers Battle Royale
- Gimmick! 2
- Gold Digger: The Simulator – Available Sept. 8
- Hard Time III – Available Sept. 9
- Kiki – A Vibrant 3D Platformer – Available Sept. 11
- LOST BALLOONS: Airy mates
- Maximum Entertainment RPG Bundle
- NINJA GIRLS:KUNOICHI PUZZLE
- Nour: Play With Your Food
- Pixel Boy 2 – The Castle Revenge
- Powered Platformer Bundle
- Scotland Yard – Hunting Mister X
- Shashingo: Learn Japanese with Photography
- Shield King
- Shogun Showdown
- Sugoi Girls: Sassy Heroine
- Sunsoft is Back! Retro Game Selection – Available Sept. 6
- SUPER SHAKING GIRL!!!
- The 257th Element
- The Meating
- Think or Die Collection Pack
- Ultimate Holidays – Available Sept. 6
- V-HUNTER PUZZLER DX
- What Happened – Through Worlds – Available Sept. 6
- Yars Rising – Available Sept. 10
- Zerouno Games Collection Pack 1 – Available Sept. 6