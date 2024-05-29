Shin Megami Tensei V teams with Slipknot’s mask maker for an interesting collaboration

ATLUS has done some collaborations to promote their titles, but usually it’s in the form of cafes or special menus at restaurants. However, to promote Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, ATLUS decided to stay away from food and opt for something wearable. Teaming with legendary rock band Slipknot, the developer tasked the band’s mask makers Ojala Productions to promote masks featuring the likeness of the demons found in the game.

In the first of two promotional videos, Jim Ojala walked fans through the process, from choosing the demons (Daemon, Gurulu, and Loup-Garou…why wasn’t the series mascot Mara ignored?!?!), sculpting, mold making, casting and adding details. We see these demonic visages become wearable…however the video ends before someone dons the mask. So perhaps this is something we’ll see in part two?

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is the penultimate version of Shin Megami Tensei V, a title that was previously a Nintendo Switch exclusive. SMTV: Vengeance breaks the shackles of exclusivity to see the game appear on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. This iteration features a slew of enhanced mechanics and a brand new story mode featuring new allies as well as dangerous new foes.

The game is set to come out June 14th and links to pre-orders can be found on the game’s official website, atlus.com/smt5v, Amazon.com and other retailers.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance x @slipknot | Making of the Masks



