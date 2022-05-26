Atlus celebrates Persona’s 25th anniversary out West with a slew of goods and events!

In a stream that was literally announced this morning, Persona 25 West aired at Noon PT/3:00pm ET and set fan expectations by stating the stream will be dedicated to events and merchandise news. The showcase revealed a slew of official merch that will be available at the Atlus Store. These new goods include T-shirts, Phone Cases, Face Masks and even a very expensive Turntable.
The publisher will also return to Anime Expo with exclusive merchandise and an takeover of Lounge 21! In addition to convention appearances, we’ll set to something rarely seen in America…Café Collaborations! Honey and Butter and Requiem Café will be hosting nearly month-long Persona 25 events with themed food and drink, Requiem Café will even have a replica of the Velvet Room where fans can take photos. So it certainly pays to be a fan of Persona out West, will Atlus grace us poor sods in the East Coast with anything, only time will tell!
