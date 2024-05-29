Sony has scheduled a PlayStation State of Play broadcast for May 30th

Just in time for the summer gaming event season, Sony has scheduled a 30 minute State of Play broadcast for this Thursday (tomorrow), May 30th, 2024.

The event will be streamed on the usual services including YouTube, Twitch and TikTok at 3:00pm PT/6:00pm ET and will feature updates on a selection of 14 PS5/PS VR2 titles — including a look at some PlayStation Studios titles which will release before the end of the year.

Being only 30 minutes, we’re not expecting that this will be Sony’s biggest or most exciting event of the season, but we’ll see!

