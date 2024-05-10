Exclusive Interview: Robb Chiarini – Head of Gaming and Events at Zenni Optical

With the amount of time we all spend in front of screens, whether its your phone, laptop or TV, people as a whole tend to take their vision for granted. This is something we learn from the Head of Gaming and Events over at Zenni Optical.

Zenni Optical is a eye glasses company founded in 2003 as one of the first online-only shops for affordable prescription glasses. With the growing popularity of Blue light glasses in the gaming industry, its interesting to learn more about our eye health and how we take it for granted. In the video interview, which you can watch below or here via our Pressed For Time Channel, Robb educates us about Zenni, the importance of eye care, his love of fighting games and the recent partnership with Zenni and fighting game tournament EVO.

Gaming Age Exclusive: interview with Head of Gaming and Events Robb Chiarini – Zenni Optical:



Find out more about Zenni Optical and EVO in the links below.

https://www.zennioptical.com

https://www.evo.gg