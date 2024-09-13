Turtle Beach launches wireless Kone II Air and wired Kone II PC gaming mice

Heads up PC gamers, Turtle Beach has just officially released the latest and greatest set of Kone PC gaming mice for those looking for an upgrade.

Previously released under the ROCCAT label (Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT a few years back), the duo of new hardware includes the wireless Kone II Air and the wired Kone II gaming mice. Yes, they both have some neat LED lighting, a 4D scroll wheel, a ton of multi-function buttons with advanced optical sensors and switches, but one of the other highlights would be the new multi-grip design which is accommodating for those who also may prefer alternative grip styles.

Both products are available in ash black or arctic white colors, with the Kone II Air retailing for $119.99 and the wired version $69.99. We’re in the process of evaluating the new products, though for now get a look at the product launch video and additional details from Turtle Beach.

Turtle Beach Kone II and Kone II Air Gaming Mice:



Turtle Beach Kone II and Kone II Air Gaming Mice

Watch this video on YouTube

Leading gaming accessories maker Turtle Beach Corporation today announced the wireless Turtle Beach™ Kone™ II Air and wired Kone™ II PC gaming mice are now available. These new additions to Turtle Beach’s line of performance-driven gaming mice bring the latest technologies to the brand’s renowned ergonomic Kone mouse design, which is perfect for any grip style, including claw grip, palm grip, and fingertip grip. Both the wireless and wired options are packed with game-winning features, including Turtle Beach’s Owl-Eye™ 26k Optical Sensor, TITAN Optical Switch technology, EasyShift[+]™ button duplicator technology, and much more. PC gamers can find the new wireless Kone II Air and wired Kone II mice at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide. The Kone II Air and Kone II come in ash black or arctic white and are available for $119.99 MSRP and $69.99 MSRP, respectively. “We’ve once more refined our iconic Kone mouse design into another ergonomic masterpiece that’s proven to perform,” said Cris Keirn, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The original Kone mouse debuted in 2008, and we’ve continued evolving this design to ensure the new Kone II mice remain at the top of gamers’ lists. Whether you prefer wireless or wired, the new Kone II mice are the perfect fit for PC gamers who want a fully loaded mouse that delivers incredible performance and is comfortable no matter how you hold it.” For the wireless Kone II Air, gamers will experience the unparalleled feel and freedom of movement with Turtle Beach’s multi-function 4D scroll wheel offering free-spinning and tactile scrolling options, plus fully customizable tilt controls to seamlessly glide through games and content. Additionally, the Kone II Air’s exceptional battery life lets gamers play uninterrupted for weeks, lasting up to 350-hours via low-latency Bluetooth®, or up to 130-hours via its high-performance 2.4GHz wireless connection. The new Kone II mice also come equipped with Turtle Beach’s advanced Owl-Eye 26K Optical Sensor so PC gamers will experience superb performance from 50 DPI up to 26K DPI with 650 IPS (16.5m/s). Turtle Beach’s TITAN Optical Switch technology provides a tactile feel with incredible speed and durability, boasting a 100 million click life cycle, while a pre-tensioning system improves reliability and response time for the most accurate clicks. Players can further expand their gameplay with the Kone II Air and Kone II’s Easy-Shift[+] duplicator technology, increasing the mice’s seven buttons and scroll wheel into 21 customizable functions for the Kone II Air, and 23 functions for the Kone II. PC gamers can further customize their experience with five onboard profiles and multi-zone AIMO™ intelligent RGB lighting which is programmable via the Turtle Beach Swarm™ II app for Windows PCs. Both the wireless and wired options include additional grip tape for enhanced control, and pure, heat-treated PTFE feet for incredible glide and smooth movement across any surface. Both mice also feature the lightweight and drag-free PhantomFlex™ cable, and the wireless Kone II Air includes a USB-C to USB-A adapter. The Kone II Air and Kone II are NVIDIA® Reflex compatible to help PC gamers dominate the competition. NVIDIA Reflex compatibility further enhances a player’s prowess, delivering sub-25ms response times for super-fast reactions and enhanced aim precision. For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.