Crow Country flaps onto PC and consoles

Seeing as the first PlayStation gave birth to franchises like Silent Hill, Resident Evil, and Dino Crisis, it’s no wonder that the platform got a reputation for horror games. That’s probably also why now, nearly 30 years after that system first hit shelves, “PS1-style horror” has become its own microgenre. In recent years, a love of those games has led to games like El Paso, Elsewhere, Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia, and others — like Crow Country, which launches today on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

As you can see from the trailer below, the PS1 influence is pretty strong here, all the way down to PlayStation-style buttons on the screen. It all looks like it was made 25+ years ago but is just seeing the light of day today — but at the same time, it also allows you to turn off tank controls and turn on Exploration Mode (which removes all the enemies and combat), so there are definitely some nods to modernity. Either way, it’s been getting rave advance reviews so if you’re after PS1-style horror, you’ll definitely want to watch the trailer.

Crow Country | Launch Trailer | OUT NOW on Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X|S | SFB Games

